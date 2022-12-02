The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Lighthouse Award recognizes a long-term chamber member who contributes outstanding leadership and devotion to both the chamber and local community.
The recipient must be a resident of the Chamber service area or conduct business in the area. It is given to someone who “strives to promote the community as a wonderful place to live and work,” and who “exhibits fair and honest business practices and is a respected leader in the community,” according to the description provided by the Chamber. Each winner is “recognizable as an outstanding ambassador for the Bethany-Fenwick area.
The Lighthouse Award is viewed as a type of “lifetime achievement” recognition. Winners are chosen by the Chamber’s board of directors from a list of nominees. This year’s winner Rebecca Mais, was nominated by Brandon Rickwood.
Past recipients:
• 2022 Rebecca Mais
• 2021 Cory Walsh
• 2020 Ronald Derr
• 2019 Garth Troescher
• 2018 Richard Mais
• 2016 Ken Crooks and Clayton Ringer (first and second Chamber presidents)
• 2015 Tom Neville and Brent Poffenberger
• 2014 Kami Banks
• 2013 Todd Hickman
• 2012 Susan Lyons
• 2011 Patti Grimes
• 2010 Kevin Lynch
• 2009 Monte Wisbrock
• 2008 Walt Lydic
• 2007 Mike Cummings
• 2006 Wayne Lednum
• 2005 Josh Freeman
• 2004 Michael Wilgus
• 2003 Hal Dukes
• 2002 Mary Murphy
• 2001 Leo Brady
• 2000 Bill Murray
• 1999 Emory Moore
• 1998 Peg Baunchalk
Prior to 1998 there were “Hall of Fame” and “Good Will” awards. Some of those recipients over the years included Clayton Ringler, Bill Murray, Arnold Brown, Gerald Hocker, and Wilbur Reid.