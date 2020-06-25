At 1:31 p.m., a strong thunderstorm was located near Gumboro, or 10 miles south of Georgetown, moving northeast at 10 mph, the National Weather Service reported. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include Millsboro, Selbyville, Dagsboro, Millville, Gumboro, Ocean View and Frankford.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.