Vicki C. Lewis Lecates of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at home, under the care of Accent Care Hospice and her family. She was born in Lewes, Del., to the late Clifford D. Lewis and Ruth Hudson Lewis.
She retired from work for the State of Delaware after 15 years of service in the office of Probation & Parole.
Lecates was very social and the life of the party. She enjoyed having a good time with her friends and family, watching NASCAR and reading. She also had a special place in her heart for dogs.
In addition to her parents, Lecates was also preceded in death by her husband, James “Jimmy” Lecates; her uncle Marshall Lewis; her aunt (and second mom), Deborah Lewis Digregorio; and a sister, Harriett Lewis. She is survived by her companion, R.G. Jones of Millsboro, Del.; three special cousins, Jill Green (and Denny) of Millsboro, Paula Rogers (and Mark), also of Millsboro, and Bruce Gardner (and Jo Ann) of Lewes. She also leaves behind a special niece, Brooke Mitchell of Millsboro, and special nephew, Travis Rogers (and Jessica) of Ocean City, Md. She is also survived by extended family members and many friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Millsboro Cemetery, East State Street, Millsboro, Del. The family offered special thanks to the staff at Accent Hospice for their kindness, compassion and care of Lecates. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to Accent Care Hospice, 220 Continental Dr., Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.