This 1897 Victorian farmhouse with no running water or interior kitchen had been vacant for 25 years when the current owners purchased it in 1992. Undaunted by the extensive challenges that the aging house presented, they were eager to bring their vacation home back to life while preserving as much of its original character as possible.
Weekends were spent building an interior kitchen, bathroom, laundry and sunroom on the first floor, adding a bathroom and closets on the second floor, replacing windows and exterior siding and adding a backyard patio, deck and workshop. The continual renovation projects over the past 30 years made for little “vacation” time but so endeared them to the home that they eventually retired there as permanent residents in 2016.
Typical of its day, the house has multiple gables, three-window bay niches, both front and rear interior stairways and an overabundance of doors, many of which the owners have eliminated over the years. An eclectic blend of vintage and family furnishings, scaled to fit the narrow spaces typical of a century-old home, pair well with a wide range of bold original art pieces from the couple’s collection, highlighted by a palette of 13 well-chosen wall colors to create a gracious and welcoming space.
This is just one of the properties that will be viewed by those who purchase tickets for the 31st Beach & Bay Cottage Tour. Like all 10 homes on the 2023 tour, this home will be available to tour virtually by holders of both Combo and Virtual tickets.
Each of the 10 homes will feature a professionally produced video which will offer Tour patrons a safe opportunity to view each home as often as they want from anywhere during the three-week virtual tour period. Special features include bird’s-eye drone video footage and the ability to view the Tour on any internet-enabled device.
The 31st Beach & Bay Cottage Tour is presented by Leslie Kopp and the Leslie Kopp Group.
Combo tickets cost $50, and Virtual-only tickets cost $35. Combo tickets are strictly limited to 500 tickets for each of the two in-person days of the Tour. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the Cottage Tour’s website at beachandbaycottagetour.com.
The Cottage Tour is produced by the Friends of the South Coastal Library. All net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations.