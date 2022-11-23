Bill Murray was born and raised in the Ocean View area, growing up in the family poultry business. His father was an early pioneer in poultry, owning Murray’s hatchery, which was on Cedar Neck Road (the old cement block building next to Pine Tree Campground) and Murray’s Feed, in downtown Frankford. They were sold to Cargill in the early 1970s.
The family also owned Murray’s Topside restaurant, which was one of the most popular restaurants in the area. He ran that for many years. In the mid ’70s, he started doing some land development, creating Foxfire Meadows, Murray’s Estates and Murray’s Haven.
Murray and a small group of local businesspeople got together to form the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, and he stayed involved with the Chamber throughout his entire life. As late as 2001, Bill was leading the SERV group the Chamber had organized to deal with the changes in the growing community.
Murray was very active in local politics, the Lord Baltimore Lions Club, boating safety and the environment. He was also instrumental in the start-up of the Center for the Inland Bays.
After his death, the Chamber created the William O. Murray scholarship. The emphasis was to not make this scholarship purely academic-based, as much as it was to be community service-based, because of the role he had played in improving the quality of life in the area.
As fundraising continued, many businesses wanted to make larger contributions, and the Chamber realized that these contributions would not be tax-deductible, since the Chamber was not a 501(c)(3). That is when the QRCF was created and incorporated as a nonprofit entity that could easily raise and distribute funds throughout the community.
Murray was one of the people who contributed heavily to the growth of this area, and to the Chamber, specifically.