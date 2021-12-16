Allisa Booth said she feels she has been blessed to have the benefit of Bennett Murray as her assistant principal at John M. Clayton Elementary near Frankford for more than five years now. The school is honoring both Murray and his son, Ridge — who died in Baltimore’s Fels Point area several weeks ago — with a four-night lighting display and scholarship fundraising that was set to close on Thursday, Dec. 16, which was to be the last evening to see the full Christmas lights display at JMC.
“Bennett Murray is a huge figure in our community,” said Booth. “He was the principal of Indian River High School before joining us here. The first year I was principal, and Mr. Murray joined our team, I was pregnant with my child,” she noted.
John M. Clayton is accepting donations to the Indian River High School Alumni Association fund in memory of student-athlete Ridge Murray. Booth said that JMC technology teacher David Grise really took on the full-scale light show and “made it come to life” at the school. She also thanked Lord’s Landscaping, Parson’s Farm and other businesses in the region for sponsorship and supplies. John M. Clayton now intends to make this “The Light Remains” event annual and will store many of the decorations.
“Mr. Murray is always so positive and emits a light of his own,” said Booth. “The scholarship donations are moving forward, and Thurs., Dec. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. is really the last night to drive by and provide a donation to our volunteers.”
The hashtag for the social media campaign is #TheLightRemains, in honor of Ridge Murray. Booth mentioned that Bennett Murray will be joining his students this week as the Indian River High School Marching Band is coming midweek for a concert. She said he is just going to continue engaging with students, faculty and parents at the show.
Ridge Murray’s 26th birthday would have been on Jan. 2, 2022, and the holiday season was especially significant to the young man. Bennett Murray is expected to return to school at JMC as an administrator sometime during the week after that birthday remembrance.