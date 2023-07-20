Grown men and women have wept for joy in its presence.
The Stanley Cup does that to toughened National Hockey League players, coaches, scouts, front-office executives and loyal fans.
The most revered piece of hardware in organized sports is the chalice representing NHL hockey supremacy.
And only the last of 32 NHL teams that are still skating upright after four intense rounds of playoff hockey in mid- to late-June may lay claim to the silver-and-nickel-alloy artifact.
Katy Headman Boettinger’s name now appears on the sixth line from the top on the left hand side of the trophy, between Las Vegas Golden Knights’ head equipment manager Chris Davidson-Adams above and scout Scott Luce below. Boettinger is the team’s director of hockey administration, and recently spent a day with the chalice after her employer captured the 2023 Stanley Cup title.
Part of that special day with the Cup last Monday, July 17, was spent at the Ocean View home of her parents, Mary and Jay Headman.
Beginning with the 1995 Cup champion New Jersey Devils, each player, coach, scout and front office executive has been invited to spend a 24-hour period with the trophy. With a designated white-gloved “Cup handler” in close proximity, participants have usually returned to their hometowns for parades and parties with close friends and family members.
After the Cup has been won, a curator with the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, Ontario, meets with the team’s general manager, coach and captain to determine travel arrangements for the hardware during its 100-day stay with members of the winning club.
The Stanley Cup consists of bands that wrap around the trophy. Each band includes the engraved name of every Cup-winning team’s members. When the band is filled, it is retired to the Hockey Hall of Fame, and the Cup remains intact.
To have their names engraved on the Stanley Cup, a player must have suited up for at least 41 games with the Cup-winning club during that season. Extenuating circumstances are considered if a team petitions NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.
Montreal Hall of Fame center Jean Beliveau’s name appears on the bands 17 times — 10 as a player and seven in a management role. His teammate, forward Henri Richard, has won the most Cups, with 24.
It takes 13 years to fill the ring of the Stanley Cup with engraved names. Once a bottom ring is full, another one of the same size is removed from the top of the base and retired at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.
Facts about the Stanley Cup
The Stanley Cup is named after Frederick Arthur, Lord Stanley of Preston, who was the governor-general of Canada when he purchased the cup in London for 10 guineas in 1892. Stanley donated the cup to award Canada’s top amateur hockey club after he and his family watched the sport at Montreal’s 1889 Winter Carnival.
There are actually three Stanley Cup trophies — the original bowl of the “Dominion Hockey Challenge Cup,” the authenticated “Presentation Cup” and the spelling-corrected “Permanent Cup” on display at the Hockey Hall of Fame whenever the Presentation Cup is unavailable.
The trophy, which was first presented to a winning hockey team in 1893, is authenticated by the Hockey Hall of Fame’s seal on its bottom panel. The seal is visible when winning players lift the Cup over their heads and skate one lap around the hockey rink.
Crafted in Sheffield, England, the chalice was purchased for 10 guineas ($48.67 at the time) in 1892. It is the oldest trophy that is competed for by professional athletes.
The Stanley Cup weighs 34.5 pounds and measures 35.25 inches, or nearly 3 feet, tall. Unlike other trophies earned by North American professional sports teams, the Cup is not remade after the playoffs.
Tales of the trophy
After a 6.5-month regular season of 82 games and an intense playoff run, players may be a bit creative when the Cup is in their possession.
New Jersey’s Scott Niedermayer rode in a helicopter to the summit of a mountain near his hometown of Cranbrook, British Columbia, in Canada. The defenseman proceeded to exit the chopper and hoist the Cup over his head at a height of more than 9,000 feet.
Detroit Red Wings’ Russian-born stars Igor Larionov, Slava Fetisov and Slava Kozlov took the Cup to Red Square in Moscow. When they attempted to bring it into Lenin’s Tomb, security guards said “nyet” and denied the trio.
Anaheim Ducks high-scoring forward Teemu Selanne took the Cup into a 200-degree sauna in his native country of Finland.
During Pittsburgh Penguins’ center Mario Lemieux’s day with the Cup, teammate Phil Bourque jumped into the captain’s pool with the trophy. It instantly sank, and a suction force kept it on the bottom. Players took turns diving in an unsuccessful attempt to bring it back to the surface.
Carolina goalie Cam Ward ate Froot Loops from the Cup, and Red Wings’ forward Dan Cleary slurped ice cream from the Cup.
Detroit defenseman Brian Rafalski used an hour of his time with the Cup to be auctioned as part of a fundraiser benefiting a cancer-ridden single mother in Wisconsin.
New York Rangers forward Ed Olczyk visited Kentucky Derby winner Go For Gin, allowing the horse to eat out of the Cup.
Chicago Blackhawks’ forward Patrick Kane lifted the trophy during his visit to Niagara Falls.
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Sylvain Lefebvre’s daughter and Detroit forward Tomas Holm’s cousin’s daughter were both baptized by using the Cup as a baptismal font.
Places to go and people to be seen with
• The Stanley Cup has appeared on talk shows including “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Meet the Press with [the late] Tim Russert,” “The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn” and “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.”
• The chalice travels approximately 250 days annually. It has appeared on the list of Hollywood celebrities who were invited to participate in a 5K celebrity run and walk in Los Angeles, with proceeds used for Women’s Cancer Research.
• Colorado center Peter Forsberg became the first player to bring the trophy overseas to his native Sweden.
• In 1924, the Montreal Canadiens’ team bus was en route to a Cup celebration when it suffered a flat tire. The team repaired the tire but, upon reaching the party, realized they’d left the chalice on the side of the road.
• In 1905, the Ottawa Senators were celebrating when a player drop-kicked the trophy into a frozen Rideau Canal.
• Montreal superstar Maurice “Rocket” Richard chipped two teeth while drinking from the Cup.