DNREC officials recently announced the winners of the Delaware Natural Resources Police’s 36th annual Youth Fishing Tournament, held Saturday, June 4.
After remotely-reported catch-and-release competitions the last two years due to the pandemic, the tournament returned with on-site tournament weighmasters at three locations across the state attended by more than 200 youth anglers: Ingrams Pond in Sussex County, Akridge Scout Reservation in Kent County and Lums Pond in New Castle County.
Tournament participants ages 4 through 15 weighed their catches as they competed for the title of overall state winner, along with trying to land each county’s top-catch and age-group titles. The overall winner and champion this year was Onna Crowley, 13, of Clayton, who caught 18.80 pounds of fish at Lums Pond, including the biggest fish caught on the day, a 12.1-pound carp.
This year’s county winners and the overall statewide winner will be invited to a special trophy presentation on Governor’s Day at the 2022 Delaware State Fair in Harrington.
At Ingram’s Pond in Sussex County, Brody Spencer was the day’s overall winner, with a total of 7.19 pounds of fish. Other Sussex County winners were:
• Ages 4 through 7 — first place, Tristen Wertz, 3.17 pounds; second place, Caden Timmons, 1.76 pounds; third place, Lexi Briggs, 0.76 pounds;
• Ages 8 through 11 — first place, John Timmons, 2.29 pounds; second place, Owen Laux, 1.91 pounds; third place, Zachary Thompson, 1.59 pounds;
• Ages 12 through 15 — first place, Landon Elliot, 0.26 pounds.
The Youth Fishing Tournament was established to introduce youth to the sport of fishing and to teach the catch-and-release approach to conservation. More information on the Youth Fishing Tournament can be found at de.gov/yft.