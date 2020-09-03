The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park will hold their annual Youth Fishing Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the fishing pier in the park.
The tournament, for youths ages 15 or younger, will register contestants from 7 a.m. on. Fishing can begin as early as 8 a.m. and continues until 11 a.m., when the judging will take place and the prizes will be awarded to the winners. The first 50 contestants will receive a free commemorative T-shirt.
All participants are required to wear masks. Those who feel ill, or have a fever, are being asked not to come.
There is a $10 entrance fee. The rain date for the contest will be Sunday, Sept. 13.
The pier, originally built by the Army for use during World War II, was refurbished in 2016 and is a favorite fishing spot for in-the-know anglers. The pier offers views of the Lewes-Cape May ferry and the lighthouses on the breakwater, as well as good fishing. Fishing supplies and refreshments are available at the pier’s concession stand. The Nature Center, the Playground for children and the Bike Barn, which provides free bicycles for use in the Park, are also nearby.
“This is a great opportunity for a family visit to Cape Henlopen State Park,” organizers said. “The last tournament drew dozens of families to this beautiful part of the park.”
The Friends of Cape Henlopen State park is a non-profit organization comprising volunteers who give their time to promote “one of the crown jewels” of Delaware’s state parks. For more information about the Youth Fishing Tournament or the Friends, visit their website at www.friendsofcapehenlopen.org; email them at fochsp@gmail.com, or call (302) 858-6127.