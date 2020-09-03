The Cape Henlopen State Park fishing pier, originally built by the Army for use during World War II, was refurbished in 2016 and is a favorite fishing spot for in-the-know anglers. The pier offers views of the Lewes-Cape May ferry and the lighthouses on the breakwater, as well as good fishing. Fishing supplies and refreshments are available at the pier’s concession stand. The Nature Center, the Playground for children and the Bike Barn, which provides free bicycles for use in the Park, are also nearby.