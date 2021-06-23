Young anglers statewide submitted their biggest catches for DNREC’s 35th annual Youth Fishing Tournament, held June 5 at more than 30 public freshwater fishing ponds as a fish-on-your-own, semi-virtual event for children ages 4 through 15.
Tournament participants measured and submitted the length of their catches through the Fishing Chaos app to compete for the title of overall state winner with the biggest fish. The title went to Kane Messina of Millsboro, who caught a bass measuring 21 inches long. The full big-fish results included:
- Largest largemouth bass — first place, 21 inches long, Kane Messina, Millsboro; second place, 16.5 inches long, Evie Whaley, Bridgeville; third place, 16.25 inches long, Cohen Betts, Milton;
- Largest chain pickerel — first place, 17.5 inches long, Wesley Whitt, Seaford;
- Largest yellow perch — first place, 11 inches long, John Timmons, Georgetown; second place, 7 inches long, Michael Hopkins, New Castle; third place, 5.75 inches long, Austin Alderman, Middletown;
- Largest sunfish — first place, 9.25 inches long, Brinley Douglas, Middletown; second place: 9 inches, Brielle Douglas, Middletown; third place (three-way tie) 8 inches long, Cole Smith, Magnolia, and John Timmons, Georgetown, and Colton Wegner, Cave Creek, Ariz.; and
- Largest catfish — first place, 8 inches long, Michael Hopkins, New Castle.
Winners will each receive a trophy in the near future.
The tournament was established by the DNREC’s Division of Fish & Wildlife and is sponsored by the Delaware Natural Resources Police to introduce youth to the sport of fishing and to teach the catch-and-release approach to conservation, which is encouraged for all participants.