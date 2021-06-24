An accident in which a ship is destroyed or sunk at sea, especially by hitting rocks — shipwrecked. But there is no chance that will happen to your family fun when you play the 18-hole miniature-golf course at Shipwrecked. Located at 3 Atlantic Avenue in Ocean View, Shipwrecked is one of the newest attractions in the area, offering fun for families, friends or those out on a date.
The family-owned business opened as an ice cream shop in 2019, and just last year added the wonderfully designed and laid out 18-hole miniature golf course.
“As a family, our journey to this point started 25 years ago, on one of our family vacations,” said Patrick Adams, who co-owns the business with his wife, Becky. “Each year as we would take our family vacation, ice cream and mini-golf were always two of the important highlights.
“I said to my wife on one of those vacations — as a joke — that we needed to open a miniature-golf course and ice cream shop someday. We wanted a place that families would be able to enjoy and visit each year, making new memories.”
The business is located right off the main thoroughfare through Ocean View, Route 26, bordering the Assawoman Canal, about a mile west of the iconic Chief Little Owl sculpture in Bethany Beach.
The course construction is extremely family-friendly, while also providing some challenges for the seasoned mini-golfers out there. Many of the holes have decorated distractions and obstructions that add to the fun.
“That was what we were looking for when we asked them to design it,” Adams said of the course’s creation and design, by Harris Miniature Golf in New Jersey. “We definitely wanted everybody to come out and have some challenges, but not overwhelming.”
Throughout the 18 holes, the golf course features a wonderful, natural atmosphere, with more than 60 percent of the plant-life being native species. It also features lots of rocks — both large and small — as well as a waterfall and a stream. Other decorations include an old rowboat, flagstaff with weathered sails and buoy, among other items.
After wrapping up your run through the course, you can treat yourself to some of the best locally-made ice cream, from the Hopkins Dairy Farm located in nearby Lewes. The snack shack features 16 different rotating flavors of ice cream, while also including orange sherbet and lemon water ice as well. Recently, they’ve added Dole Whip and soft-serve ice cream.
And it’s not just cones, of which you can choose cake, sugar or a freshly-made waffle — no, no, no, you can also choose to have a sundae (the classic banana split or a “make your own”), a milkshake or a float.
Other than the ice cream, golfers can also treat themselves to a variety of bottled sodas and water, or maybe purchase a sweatshirt, T-shirt or hat to commemorate the occasion.
The cost to play Shipwrecked is $8 per person per round before 5 p.m. and goes to $10 per person per round after 5 p.m. Kids 3 or younger play for free. Players also have the option of purchasing a “Frequent Putter Card” for $189, which gives the bearer 25 rounds of golf on one card. It can be shared amongst everyone in a group, and there’s no expiration date.
Some of the rules for the course include the usual: no more than five golfers to a group and a six-stroke limit on any hole. There is a one-stroke penalty for any ball hit off the course or into any of the water hazards on the course. You cannot replay any hole, and you cannot start play on any hole until the group in front of you has completed the hole.
“We are a family-owned and operated business,” said Adams. “My wife and I work here, as well as our two boys and our daughter. My wife and I love sitting outside the hut every night, listening to all the people of all ages just have fun. It’s fantastic.”
This course was a lot of fun, as my daughter and her friend both really enjoyed playing, and have asked if we could go back again later this summer. The layout, design, decoration and other amenities give this course an Eagle rating. Whether you’re on vacation or a local looking for something to do, make sure to stop by Shipwrecked for a great deal of fun.