I stopped to visit with Don Creel and his wife Doris at Bear Trap Dunes earlier this week because I wanted to learn what their community plans to do with their pickleball program this spring. More than 30 people played at Bear Trap all winter.
But before I continue, our conversation reminded me about our area’s meteoric adoption of pickleball, because Don was one of the originals. Back in 2015, Rick Bell and Dudley Sluder volunteered to do some public clinics. I was on a cane in those days, the result of an autoimmune attack immediately after playing my last national tennis championship almost a decade earlier.
Several of us had read an article about pickleball in the Coastal Point, and I still remember limping over to Donna Whitman’s car to join her and Mike Smith for a Rick Bell clinic behind Clayton Elementary School. Bob Gaudreau, David Lipstein and Steve Donohue had driven over as well.
There could not have been more than a dozen players below Indian River at that time.
We returned for a clinic with Cheryl Martin the following week, at the pickleball courts behind Clayton Elementary School. The support of the larger number of pickleballers playing at the public courts in Lewes allowed the First State Pickleball Club to give all of us a central point to gather. Artie Holgerson and Dudley Sluder have given hours upon hours in making those courts available every year.
Within a week of that first clinic, we were playing at Fairway Village. Steve Melofchik, a retired director of athletics, knew the game and joined. Before long, a spirited group of volunteers from Fairway Village and other communities, such as Bay Forest, were helping do area clinics — laying down temporary lines with painter’s tape when surface temperatures were well over 100 degrees. By the end of that first summer, I threw away my cane, because of those thousands of small steps we make to adjust to the pickleball.
In 2016, I invited Tripp Colonell, sportswriter extraordinaire, to experience pickleball, and I started a crusade to find all of us more courts. Why? We played on tennis courts with a lowered net and I chalked out an outline every morning. My back hurt!
As I tried to garner community support, the most common response I heard: What’s pickleball? One overpaid marketing executive looked into his (apparently broken) crystal ball and told us pickleball was a fad.
We created the Ocean View Crew to help develop area players so we could compete against Ocean Pines, and individually do better when we played tournaments. Another convert, Nan Colella, took pickleball to the CHEER Center, where she somehow managed to get lines painted on the parking lot.
I had been heavily involved in tennis since I was a teenager and became fascinated how every different sport brought something unique to pickleball: tennis, badminton, lacrosse, volleyball, martial arts, boxing, table tennis, etc. In those days, when we let it be known we were doing a clinic, 10 might sign-up but 50 would arrive.
At one of these clinics, I was helping Georgia Billger in Lewes — 10 signed up, but more than 70 arrived. At a clinic at Sea Colony, seven signed up, but the participants wrapped halfway around their indoor basketball court to learn this healthy pastime.
Speaking of health, Georgia — who has more medals than General Motors has metal — was told by the doctors she should have been dead... except pickleball exercise had rerouted her blood. There were so many incredible stories about improved health that we lined them down the entire side of a tennis court when PBS television was doing a story about pickleball along these Delaware beaches.
In 2017, Tripp talked me into starting to write a pickleball column, and that’s been quite a trip. After all, the court is only 20 by 44 feet, but thanks to the Coastal Point, this has helped keep us all on the same page as we hurtled into pickleball.
Today, because of all of the collective efforts of so many pickleballers, we have multiple locations to play and beaucoup players. Don Creel has almost three times as many players on his roster just at Bear Trap. Now there are more people every day at any of the many busy communities and pickleball locations.
To reduce exposure during COVID, players still were able to play and get great exercise within their own communities. Steve Costa of the Coastal Communities Pickleball League (CCPL) told me they now would have 18 area communities participating, but he was greatly disappointed to announce the spring season would be canceled because so many communities are still closed for COVID.
I do know that he and some other of those bright-eyed team captains are trying to plan some type event to get the league together at least for a “play day.” Maybe some entrepreneurial restauranteur who finally understands that pickleball is being played by lots of people might reach out and help your efforts.
I learned to keep my opinions to myself regarding the league, because they seemingly do so much better without my input. However, it would not surprise me at all if they rented a cruise liner and anchored 7 miles offshore, away from the authority of any governor.
We’ve come a long way haven’t we, Don Creel? It could not have happened like this without your help, and those other fantastic pickleball league captains and volunteers at all the communities who stepped up to organize things.
Don, a real gentleman, has always been there to help in our pickleball efforts, yet like so many in pickleball, always smiling. Don and Doris will be moving away from the community. I know I speak for the entire pickleball community in wishing you both well.
Next time, I will report three more interviews about pickleball activities at other communities — the three B’s: Bethany West, Bishop’s Landing and Bayside.