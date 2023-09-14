There are two bits of buzz circulating about pickleball. USBankCorp came out with alarming statistics about how many more pickleball injuries there now are. When I went into a clinic to attend my strained ankle, the receptionist couldn’t restrain herself with a devilish smile talking about “another pickleball injury.” I went right back at her and asked how many bodies she had in the morgue who had potato-chipped themselves to death.
Quite a few non-pickleballers were very quick to ring the alarms, speaking before thinking. Since there are now more than 10 times more pickleballers, should there not be more injuries? It doesn’t take a pickleball scientist to figure that one out.
That’s right — at least 10 times more pickleballers in a few short years! One source claimed there were 36.5 million pickleballers, and another source a few months later estimated 52.0 million. Since a dozen of us started here in Ocean View, the growth has been too rapid for me to figure out how many thousands are playing along the beach resorts between Lewes and Ocean City, Md., so good luck on figuring out how many nationally. I was involved in tennis in the 1970s at the height, when they estimated 32 million players, but the difference between tennis then and pickleball now is that many of those tennis players played only once or twice a year. Pickleballers play much more frequently — three or four times a week!
Sometimes the best and only word to describe an event is “Wow.”
Maurice Heckscher, as a squash Hall of Famer who is no stranger to exhibition matches and tournaments, organized a friendly pickleball mixed-doubles among three teams playing a round-robin format. His purpose was to showcase both top performance pickleball and the quality of players from our local neighborhoods.
Chef celebrity Kevin Reading of Abbott’s Grill and Brick Works Brewing was still the premier player, and you might not want to test your luck by giving him a bad call. Kevin was once a Golden Gloves boxer and has embroidered much of boxing techniques into his game.
The other five players — all very good and certainly not pushovers — come from communities surrounding Ocean View.
Kevin’s partner was local talent Cathy Bowen, who has developed a very strong game and played national tournaments in Florida and California. They finished in first place, and just behind them was Tucker Heckscher — naturally, like his father, a very natural talent, and it is a pleasure to watch him play so smoothly. Tucker doubled with Suzanne Chilton, who comes to us with an assorted background of athletic experience, talent and work ethic to improve. Suzanne decided six months ago she wanted to become a factor in competitive pickleball, and her results in the exhibition match proves that she is well on her way with a couple of devastating shots that make grown men weep.
I hate to say the third-place team, because all three teams were remarkably talented, but the team just a shadow length behind the others was Chic Stearrett and Stephanie Woomer. Chic, who has a racketball background, started with us in the early days and has worked on his game continually, and collected multiple medals in these few years. His partner, Stephanie, like Suzanne, has become a student of the game.
Last year, Step won a gold medal at a tournament in Atlantic City, and the next day she returned to Fairway Village and asked me to help her get better. Although she won gold, she realized her weaknesses in her matches, and immediately sought a way to improve them. She reminded me of another athlete… One year, I asked Billie Jean King immediately after she won Wimbledon if she was going to take a few days’ vacation. She said, ‘No way,’ but that she was going to practice and get ready for the U.S. Open three months later. I’m reminded of her champion’s creed when I talk with these quality players.
I commend Maurice for his vision to highlight these players so our community could see pickleball played at this high level of performance. I also applaud the players who just keep working to improve.
Oh, my — time has flown, I need to get to the practice session with Stephanie and Suzanne. Put up your dukes, Mr. Brick Works Man!