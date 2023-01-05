The visiting Woodbridge girls’ basketball team used a relentless pressing defense and a continuous offensive attack to snap Indian River’s two-game winning streak.
The Blue Raiders (5-1 overall, 4-0 Henlopen Conference) upended the host Indians (2-5 overall, 2-4 Henlopen Conference) by an 84-21 count on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
“We played a rough game riddled with turnovers,” said IR head coach Roger Clay. “We fell hard to a very defensively tough Woodbridge team.”
Sophomore guard Mya Whittington led the Green & Gold with 10 points. Freshman center/forward Zoe Quillen added four points and a quartet of blocked shots.
The Blue Raiders are ranked among the 10 best girls’ basketball teams in the state of Delaware. They were led by senior De’Asya Jones, who erupted for a game-high 25 points. Junior Reghan Robinson added 15 points, while senior Payton Keeler and junior Tianna Neal added 13 each. Senior Iyanna Mims chipped in with 11 points.