Usually, during a holiday in the winter sports season, teams will enter themselves into tournaments or exhibition-type events to stay sharp for their regular-season schedules. But, with the exception of the Indian River High School’s wrestling team, that was not the case this year for the Indians.
The IR boys’ basketball team — 2-3 overall on the season — hasn’t been in a game situation since they played at Woodbridge on Thursday, Dec. 16, when they dropped a 47-45 decision to the Blue Raiders. Their next game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8, when they host Lake Forest in a matinee at The Reservation. It will be 23 days from their last game action for the Indians when the Spartans come to town.
The boys’ hoopsters will have 15 games over the next five-and-a-half weeks, with three back-to-back game nights during that stretch.
The IR girls’ basketball team is currently 1-5 overall on the season, and they have a lot of young, inexperienced talent on the team that has been getting invaluable experience in the early part of the season.
They still won’t play a game until they hit the road on Tuesday, Jan. 11, when they go to Delmar to take on the Wildcats. It will start a stretch of three games in four days, with a pair of back-to-back outings at Sussex Academy (Thursday, Jan. 13, 4 p.m.) and at home against Early College (Friday, Jan. 14, 6 p.m.).
The Indians will play 11 more games after that first week back, over the remaining four-and-a-half weeks of the season, with only one set of back-to-back games.
The Unified hoopers won’t see the floor until they head over to Seaford on Tuesday, Jan. 18, when they take on the Blue Jays at 4 p.m. Three of their remaining five games will be at home, which should bode well for their achieving another state playoff berth.
The Indians’ swim teams will jump back into the pool action with a date at the Western Sussex Boys & Girls Club facility when they take on Sussex Tech. They will have six more meets to round out the season, including their season finale on Friday, Feb. 4, at the Sussex Academy pool, when they host Dover.
The IR grapplers had a dual postponed over the holiday break, but they did still get to host their Battle at the Beach tournament on Dec. 30. They were to get back on the mats for a dual against Woodbridge on Wednesday, Jan. 5, but that match was postponed because of inclement weather.
That means the two-day Easton New Year’s Brawl at Easton High School in Maryland will be their next action, this weekend (Jan. 7-8). They will also have 11 more duals in their season, as well as a final tournament at Octorara High School of Pennsylvania on Friday, Jan. 21, before they head into the postseason grind.