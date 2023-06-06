DNREC officials this week announced the winners of the 37th annual Delaware Youth Fishing Tournament. Hosted by the Delaware Natural Resources Police and DNREC’s fish and wildlife division, the event was held Saturday, June 3, at three locations across the state, with more than 200 youth anglers casting their lines at Ingrams Pond in Sussex County, Akridge Scout Reservation in Kent County and Lums Pond in New Castle County.
Tournament weighmasters on-site at each pond weighed catches for participants ages 4 through 15 as they competed for each county’s top catch and age group titles, as well as the title of overall state winner.
The overall winner and Delaware Natural Resources Police Youth Fishing Tournament champion this year was Brody Spencer, 11, of Dagsboro, who caught 8.52 pounds of fish in Ingrams Pond in Sussex County. The largest fish of the tournament was caught by Kent County winner Bristol Brown, 10, of Lewes, who landed a 5.6 pound largemouth bass that added to her total of 6.87 pounds of fish at Akridge Scout Reservation near Dover.
This year’s overall statewide winner and county winners will be invited to a special trophy ceremony on Governor’s Day at the 2023 Delaware State Fair in Harrington.
At Ingram’s Pond in Sussex County, Brody Spencer was the day’s overall winner for the second year in a row, with a total of 8.52 pounds of fish. Other Sussex County winners were:
• Ages 4-7 — First place, Tristen Wertz, 1.89 pounds; second place, Ella Elliott, 0.55 pounds; third place, Piper Vannicola, 0.30 pounds;
• Ages 8-11 — First place, John Timmons V, 2.96 pounds; second place, Caden Timmons, 1.39 pounds; third place, Gary Shepherd, 0.86 pounds; and
• Ages 12-15 — First place, Owen Laux, 5.80 pounds; second place, Alayna Adkins, 0.47 pounds; and third place, Landon Elliott, 0.08 pounds.
The Delaware Youth Fishing Tournament was established to introduce youth to the sport of fishing and to teach the catch-and-release approach to conservation.