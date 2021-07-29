She’s only been a lifeguard for three years, but Nicole Willing has certainly enjoyed every moment and every experience during that time. The Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguard got into the game a little later than some, but that hasn’t curbed her love and passion for the stand.
In fact, she had been vacationing most of her life in Ocean City, Md., and had always thought about possibly being a guard. She’d come up to Bethany to visit her friends and their families from the Washington, D.C., area during those earlier summers. She knew Bethany was a very nice, family-oriented beach, and had always enjoyed coming up.
“I actually played soccer in college, so swimming was the one thing that always held me back,” said Willing. “I had always thought that it would be really cool, always kept in touch with some of the lifeguards, and always thought it would be really sick summer job. You get to work out and get paid to help people out — kind of awesome.
“I knew that I wasn’t a college swimmer, so that was the one thing I had to train at. I have always been kind of decent at running and lifting — that kind of thing. I just had to get comfortable with swimming before I felt confident enough to try out. That’s why I think it took until after the summer of my freshman year to try out. I swam a lot my freshman year of college to prepare myself to try out.”
An incoming senior at the University of Chicago, a private research university in Chicago, Ill., located in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood, Willing is majoring in comparative human development with a minor in biology. She is on a pre-med track, so there’s a lot of science in her future.
“In theory, I’ll probably apply to med school, but I’m still a little undecided,” Willing admitted. “I’m probably going to travel when I graduate, get jobs in different countries and explore the world a little bit, then, after that, probably go to med school.”
And she would love to continue guarding as well.
“I’ll probably have to go to part-time,” she said. “I mean, I don’t know — it’s all still up in the air, as far as what I end up doing, but I would love to continue guarding. It’s so amazing.”
Willing also enjoys the competitive aspect of the lifeguard competitions with her fellow guards, and is one of 10 that have successfully qualified for the 2021 National Lifeguard competition in South Padre Island, Texas. She, along with Nikki Phillips, Judy Johnston and Melaney Heald, will be participating in the 4-by-100 event in two weeks.
The group, as well as one other female guard and five male guards, will be down in the Lone Star State, competing with guards all across the country in various events in and along the Gulf of Mexico.
As with all lifeguards, there’s a good chance that they’ve been a part of some type of rescue or medical situation that they receive extensive training to be able to handle.
“I mean, making rescues is definitely one of the most exciting things, especially when it is a little kid,” admitted Willing. “Sometimes, after you pull them out to the water, they’ll come up to the stand and say, ‘Thanks for saving me,’ and it’s just so heartwarming. I haven’t had too many crazy ones, though. Most of them are just pulling people in that get stuck in [rip] currents, and a couple heat-related ones.
“There was this one time during my first summer where there was a spinal situation, and it was on the beach right next to me. I was the person who had to run and get the oxygen, and I had to put the AED on the guy. I wasn’t the initial first-responder, but I was so up-close. It was the first time I was ever that involved in such a serious thing.”
For Willing, the love and desire to keep guarding will likely have her back again next year, but who knows where life will have her in the future? Like many others her age, she has dreams, goals and ambitions to explore and continue to grow. It is a big world, after all.