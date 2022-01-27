I want to respond to a reader’s question about follow-through. Their question was that, since the ball is on and off the paddle so quickly, can follow-through possibly make a difference?
I know from experience that if I just try a wrist flick to hit a spot on my opponent’s side of the court, the probability of my success drops greatly. I also know that if I add heavy topspin, under-spin or side-spin, with an exaggerated follow-through, the ball will behave more dramatically and be more difficult for opponents to handle. However, when I hit with spin, the ball is only on my paddle for an immeasurably longer time than when I hit square on.
So, I know, for whatever the reason, it is important to me. It is burned in my brain. It is part of a routine I have performed a million times. In tough competition when the stakes are higher, a common problem is to play it safe and involuntarily shorten the stroke. Without the entire stroke, most people revert to swatting, not hitting, the ball.
Tennis and pickleball are not about making one shot, but hundreds of shots with more than a 50 percent success rate, regardless of weather conditions or variations in opponents.
In my younger years, when I was responsible for Wilson rackets and tennis balls, I had the opportunity to see still photography of me hitting tennis balls in a high-tech lab with extraordinary time-lapse photography where three or four frames would capture my racket in impact with the ball. It is true the direction of the return of the ball was solely the result of the brief encounter of the ball and ever-changing racket face. However, it was my practiced stroke that ensured that my racket presented the very same face each and every time to successfully return the ball.
The time-lapse photography also revealed several other important points, because there were leads running from the control console of the machine into the handle to record the variation in power and shock at impact associated with each frame. The machine readings revealed there was less power associated with off-center hits. The remaining energy went into the handle and then up into my arm as shock.
Therefore, the player who plays with a rigid racket (paddle) will experience less power and receive significantly more shock into their arms with off-center hits. Balls that hit the center (sweet spot) of the racket hit the mark, but those hit off-center toward the sides of the racket caused a slight torque of the racket face, and the ball either went into the net or flew long.
Those photographs also revealed the importance of having a firm grip on the racket (or paddle) because off-center hits greatly impact the face at impact and direction of the ball. I immediately increased the circular dimension of my personal racket handle as a result of these sessions, because it became obvious that more hand surface reduced torque.
I heard that.
“OK, Mr. Pickle Pants, explain the volley then. Do you stroke it?”
No, because of the lack of time, I can’t take it back, so I punch it unless I want to make a drop volley. But even when I punch the volley, there still is an abbreviated 4- or 6-inch paddle preparation before I focus the weight and energy in my body to punch the ball — and lights out. The palm of my hand, although holding the paddle, is exactly pointed to the spot on the court I want to hit.
So the answer to the reader is that follow-through does make a difference — a big difference.