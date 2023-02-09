Sophomore Mya Whittington did everything she could.
She gritted her teeth, and tried to strap her Indian River High girls’ basketball team onto her shoulders and take them to victory.
Driving through heavy rush-hour traffic in a lane populated by bigger and taller rivals, she sacrificed her body to contribute a team-high 17 points.
But it wasn’t enough.
The Green & Gold fell, 44-38 to visiting Early College at Delaware State University in a Henlopen Conference matchup on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
“That was a tough 17 points that Mya put up,” said head coach Roger Clay. “We had another tough battle tonight that didn’t end in our favor, although our girls played well. But we had too many missed shots that cost us. We had several looks that just didn’t fall in, and we missed several key free-throws. Overall, our effort was really exciting to see. The girls really played as hard as they could for one another tonight, and that’s all we can ask for.”
Junior Alex Davidson also played a solid game, finishing with eight points for the Indians, who fell to 3-12 overall and 3-11 in conference play.