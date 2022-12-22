Head coach Roger Clay’s smile lit up the gymnasium.
“The girls played a great team game,” he said after the Indians recorded their first victory of the season, 49-26, at Seaford on Tuesday, Dec. 21. “Our athletes had the intensity while playing defense that we’ve been seeking. We still have a lot of work to do, but it was great to finally get a win.”
Sophomore guard Mya Whittington contributed a team-leading 23 points, while freshman guard Abby Bertling added 20 for Indian River (1-4 overall, 1-3 in Henlopen Conference play). Seaford fell to 0-2 in conference play this season.
Lake Forest 58, Indian River 23
Despite the setback of their game against Laurel on Dec. 15, Clay said he was proud of his team’s continuous efforts to improve.
“We lost a tough game, but we continue to keep fighting,” said Clay after visiting Lake Forest defeated Indian River, 58-23, in the Henlopen Conference matchup Thursday, Dec. 15. “That’s all we can ask of these girls, night in and night out. The fact they keep on trying shows just how strong-willed they are.”
Whittington led the Indians with seven points. Freshman guard Zoe Quillen added six points, while freshmen Jayla Hudson and Bertling each contributed five.