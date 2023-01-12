Indian River High School girls’ basketball senior Mya Whittington and freshman Jayla Hudson stood out on Tuesday night, Jan. 10.
Leading scorer Whittington and emerging talent Hudson each scored 11 points in a 57-39 loss to visiting Delmar.
“We played hard but fell to a tough Delmar squad,” said head coach Roger Clay after his team fell to 2-7 overall and 2-6 in Henlopen Conference competition. “Costly turnovers and [a lack of] rebounding hurt us.”
Indian River junior Alex Davidson chipped in with seven points, and freshman Olivia Evans hit a pair of three-point shots, to finish with six points. Freshman Abigail Bertling contributed four points before an injury forced her to leave the contest.
Delmar improved to 3-2 overall and in Henlopen Conference competition.
Laurel 42, Indian River 32
Freshman Abigail Bertling scored a team-leading 10 points, but Indian River lost a 42-31 at Laurel on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Laurel led 26-19 at intermission and 34-29 after three quarters before putting the game out of reach in the fourth stanza.
Bertling connected on three field goals and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the charity stripe. Sophomores Mya Whittington and Zoe Quillen added nine and six points, respectively.
Senior forward Carliey Venables led Laurel with a game-high 25 points.