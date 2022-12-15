Sophomore guard Mya Whittington was unstoppable.
She scored from long and short distances, finishing the game Tuesday night, Dec. 13, with a team-high 25 points.
Unfortunately, she could not help her Indian River girls’ basketball team win its first game of the still-young campaign.
“We fought hard, but fell short,” said head coach Roger Clay after Indian River (0-3) overall, 0-2 Henlopen Conference) lost, 62-31, to host Early College at Delaware State University in Dover. “The girls did all they could, but we were simply outmatched. We are closing the skill gap between our competition and ourselves, but it is taking us longer than we’d like. The fact that the girls keep trying to learn and grasp fundamental skills while trying,” he said, to become acclimated to varsity level basketball, “is a great positive that we take away each night.”
Sussex Tech 57, Indian River 13
The young Indian River girls’ basketball team learned how tough Henlopen Conference hoops could be.
The Indians (0-2 overall, 0-1 Henlopen Conference) dropped a 57-13 verdict in their conference opener to host Sussex Tech on Thursday, Nov. 8.
“We faced a tough opponent in Sussex Tech,” said Clay. “We showed signs that we can apply what we’re learning in practice. We are looking forward to being consistent with our efforts as we continue to develop as players and as a team.”
Whittington led IRHS with five points, while freshmen Jayla Hudson and Abigail Bertling each added four.
Junior Maleyah contributed a game-high 10 points for Sussex Tech (2-0 overall, 1-0 Henlopen Conference). Ravens’ seniors Akira Perry and Alyssa Kellam added 12 and 10 points, respectively.