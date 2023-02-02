The waning minutes are diminishing far too quickly for the Indians.
Sophomore guard Mya Whittington knows she has to make a play to give her team a chance to tie and force overtime, or to win the game outright.
She expertly dribbles the ball up-court and onto the rival’s half of the hardwood.
The 5-foot-4 basketball talent is being closely guarded. She quickly realizes she won’t be able to release a jump-shot with the defender invading her personal space.
Perhaps a teammate will have a better open look.
Whittington airmails a pass to an IR teammate stationed deep in the righthand corner at the baseline.
Facing a double-team defense, that player returns the ball to Whittington, who has by then hustled from the left wing to a point outside the top of the three-point arc.
In one motion, Whittington accepts the pass, leaps into the air and steps into a three-point attempt.
Fortunately for Whittington and her squad, the ball swiftly glides through the net, bringing the Green & Gold to within a point of their Henlopen Conference rival squad.
Once again, Whittington has lifted the Indians onto her shoulders, giving them a puncher’s chance of winning by keeping their hopes alive during the waning minutes of the game.
It is a scene that has played out time and again for most of the last two Indian River High School girls’ basketball seasons.
Accepting the torch of team leadership
The minute she first stepped onto the Indian River gymnasium hardwood, Whittington — a resident of Selbyville — proved herself to be a natural-born leader.
She scored a team-high 19 points in the Indians’ 46-35 setback against Worcester Prep in then-freshman Whittington’s first varsity game, on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
And it quickly became apparent through her actions and personality that Whittington was the solid foundation upon which head coach Roger Clay could begin rebuilding the program.
“Through my hard work outside of high school basketball, I felt capable of taking on the role of being a team leader,” said Whittington, the Indians’ leading scorer, with a 13.1 points-per-game average. “Since I have a lot of experience, I want to help my teammates succeed as much as possible.
“One of the most fulfilling things about being a leader is when I see my teammates improve,” she added. “It’s such a good feeling when I see them start to understand something, and they begin to do that in the games.”
Whittington insists that the key to being a leader, and to being a successful player, comes down to her belief in working hard in both practices and in games.
“From a young age, I’ve always been taught that hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard,” said Whittington, who is an IR field hockey player during the fall sports season. “As a result, I have always had a strong mindset reflecting a solid work ethic. I think the fact I’ve been able to maintain that approach is what has helped me be successful.
“Seeing the potential that our team can have is exciting,” she added. “Considering how young our team is, I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
Whittington is almost always the team leader on the scoresheet.
She tallied 23 points to lead IR to its first victory over the year, 49-26 at Seaford. She tingled the twine for 16 points (including four three-point buckets) in the next game, a 34-27 triumph over visiting Milford. Later in the season, she lit up host Sussex Academy for 25 points in a 50-29 Indians’ win. She also tallied 25 in a setback against Early College at DSU.
Coach Clay said he appreciates Whittington’s willingness to be a great leader, contributor and fighter for her team.
“She has been a consistent offensive threat, night in and night out, since lacing up and stepping on the hardwood as a freshman,” said Clay. “Her tenacity as an undersized guard and her fearless efforts are what help her to find continued individual success as a player. She not only has the know-how to be a great player, but she also has the drive needed to have a great career playing basketball as well. I wish her nothing but continued success in basketball, and all that she sets her mind to in the future.”
Obviously, the ability to provide leadership doesn’t just occur overnight. Team leaders are often raised to willfully accept the demands of leadership and responsibility.
Whittington realizes this and is extremely thankful for the strong support she continues to receive from her family.
“My parents are my biggest supporters and only want to see me succeed,” said Whittington, who averaged a team best 13.4 points per game as a freshman last season. “I honestly could not ask for a better support system. My parents attend every single one of my games. They have been committed to traveling with me to weekend tournaments since I was in the fifth grade.”
Whittington also appreciates the various coaches who have had a profound impact on her success as a player and as a team leader.
“I have many coaches who have made an impact on me,” said Whittington, who previously also played girls’ softball and soccer. “I started playing AAU basketball at the age of 7, with the Ocean City Fastbreakers, and have had the privilege to be coached by Paul Weisengoff, Scott Foster and currently by Steve Re. In addition, I have had the opportunity to train with Andre Collins and Amber Elliot of Xposure Athletics. I have also had additional training from Jedicah Roach. All of these coaches have pushed me to be the best version of myself.”