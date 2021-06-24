I received an excellent question from a reader. She heard that when playing doubles, both players in pickleball should always approach the net together, forming a traditional defensive line as they move forward. But others told her that both players didn’t have to approach together. I understand why that would be confusing to most people.
First, allow me to define the traditional defensive line. My partner and I both maintain positions approximately the same distance from the net, and we each attempt to share the amount of court we need to defend as we work our way toward the net. It becomes most obvious when one of us mistakenly hits a fairly easy shot to our opponents and we each need to spread out to cover our court as the opponents try to hit between or away from us.
In pickleball, assuming two fairly good players, there are situations where you might deviate from the above defensive-line strategy. Let’s say you and your partner are pinned on the baseline, and your opponents have taken a position just behind their own no-volley zone (NVZ, a.k.a. “kitchen”). Assume your partner is in the process of hitting that ball and has a fairly good play on the ball; you can quickly get to the net, through the more risky center of the court, while your partner is hitting the third-shot drop into their NVZ. Hold in mind that the pickleball is slower in flight than the tennis ball, and the distance the pickleballer needs to cover — 14 feet — is half or less.
Meanwhile, your partner should not stand cemented in the back of the court, admiring their own shot, but instead follow the ball toward the net — getting as close to your team’s NVZ as possible as the ball floats to the appointed spot on their side of the court. Of course, this is much easier to write than to execute, and requires both you and your partner to have well-practiced shots. This is exactly why I always write that this is not a power game but a finesse game.
Back to my example: As my partner executes their well-placed shot into the kitchen, I get ahead of my partner and approach the net while evaluating my opponent’s most likely response to my partner’s shot.
Two common questions normally arise at this point in the conversation. The first is how fast should I approach? I’ve played against players who charge the net very fast, as if a magnet was pulling them. In fact, they charge so fast that they really are not reading their opponents, and the faster they charge, the harder it is to stop their forward momentum when I lob them.
But you also don’t want to get caught mid-court, so you need to find the appropriate speed that allows you to approach and still be court aware. But just before your opponent returns the ball, you both need to get in position for their shot. The position of their feet and eyes will tell you just about all you need. It is at that moment you now need to do a split step, get balanced on your toes, and prepared to intercept their ball.
Back to my example: If your partner doesn’t execute their third-shot drop well, then you are in a real pickle, because your opponents have so many more opportunities because your team is not in the traditional defensive-line formation. It all depends on the execution of your partner’s shot, and why your instructor initially emphasized the defensive line as your team works toward the net.
Risk assessment: In any racket sport, the key is to win more points than you miss. How often have you played someone who hit an amazing blazing shot past you and your partner, and then momentarily walked around the court like a peacock? I have to admit, it does feel uplifting to show Mr. Pickleball who is boss. But if the next four times they try to hit the same shot and it sails into the wild blue yonder, then they are only 20 percent effective (1 out of 5).
The same simple risk assessment can be applied to where you are standing on the court. I’ve simplified some examples for the reader.
The answer to the original question is that if you have to ask the question, you probably should approach the net together in a defensive line. Eventually you both will raise your games to a level where, 95 percent of the time, you both will execute that shot from the baseline flawlessly. It will become instinctively apparent when you could stagger your approach.
