The DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championships take on a whole new look this year, thanks to the protocols put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament will span three days and will take place at Cape Henlopen High School.
All the action gets under way on Saturday, Feb. 27, in what is being deemed as Session One, with first- and second-round matches, as well as consolation bouts, in weights from 106 to 145 pounds. The day’s action is slated to begin at 11 a.m.
On Sunday, Feb. 28, Session Two will feature the weight classes from 152 to 285 pounds. Like Saturday, matches are scheduled to start at 11 a.m., with first- and second-round matches, along with the consolation matches.
Wrestlers in Session One and Two can be eliminated from the double-elimination tournament on their first day of action.
Session Three will take place on Wednesday, March 3, beginning at 11 a.m., and is also being hosted at Cape Henlopen High School, with Round 8 elimination matches, Round 9 consolation semifinals and 7th-place (consolation finals) matches.
Those wrestlers fortunate enough to win their way to Session Four will see action in 5th place, 3rd place and the Championship Finals. That session begins at 4 p.m., back at Cape Henlopen High School.
The Indian River High School wrestling team will send 13 wrestlers to the tournament to participate in the 14 different weight classes.
Because of the lack of tournaments and multi-team matches allowed this season due to COVID, many wrestlers will be facing each other for the first time this season.
At 106 pounds, IR’s Steven Mayfield will take on Caesar Rodney’s Alexander McEvoy.
At 113, IR’s Samuel Lopez-Mendiola battles Wilmington Charter School’s Caleb Givley.
Ian Shaubach is one of the top-ranked wrestlers at 120 for the Indians, and he will square off with Newark Charter’s Justin Farquhar. Shaubach actually pinned Farquhar in 3:40 back on Jan. 30, when the Indians hosted NC in a dual meet.
At 126, the Indians’ James Esque will meet up with Dickinson’s Jacob Tyler, while at 132, IR’s Colin Hudson tangles with Milford’s Trenton Grant.
IR’s Cole Brickman and Tower Hill’s Zayd Narvel will tangle in a first-round match at 138. Angel Mora-Salas from Indian River will take on Caesar Rodney’s Joshua Harvey at 145.
River Vickers will represent the Indians at 152 as he takes on Alex Poore of Caravel Academy. Poore is a defending DIAA champion, having won the 126-pound title back in 2019.
Bryce Rickabaugh is slotted in at 160 for IR with a first-round match against Woodbridge’s Brenton Williams.
Jack Jestice drops down to 170 for the state tournament and draws a first-round match against Sam DiTomasso from Newark Charter. Jestice and DiTomasso did not meet up in the dual meet between the two schools earlier this season.
Middletown’s Brendan Timmons will square off with Indian River’s Cole Windish at 182. The Indians will not send a wrestler to compete at 195.
IR’s Cris Alvarado-Cruz will be taking on Lake Forest’s Travis Wyatt at 220.
The Indians’ T.J. Burke drew a first-round bye at 285, as did Milford’s Adam Zimmerman. The two will meet each other in a second-round match.
The top six wrestlers in each weight class will earn medals. All results will be updated on the Coastal Point Sports News Facebook page as they are made available.