Talk about saving your best for last.
That’s exactly what Indian River High School senior Lucas Weber did last weekend at the DIAA State Track & Field Championships at Dover High School.
Weber tossed the discus a gold medal-winning distance of 138 feet, 5 inches to win the event by more than 13 feet. It was the perfect end to a senior season that saw Weber at or near the top in every meet.
Other Indians earning medals at the state championship meet included two-time medalist Cole Brickman. The sophomore took second place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.43, which was just .1 seconds behind the winner. He then took third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.63.
Sophomore Hayden Hall picked up some hardware of his own with a third-place finish in the pole vault as he cleared 11 feet even. He just missed out on a medal in the high jump, having eclipsed the bar at 5 feet, 10 inches, but the second- and third-place winners did it in fewer jumps to edge him out.
Other IR athletes who participated in the state track-and-field meet included Dalton Hall, Declan Burke, Jackson Donnelly, Alaina Strates, Grace Robinson, Sydney Deery and Brynn Crandell.
Padua Academy rolled to the Division I state team championship with 186 points. Smyrna was second — and the top Henlopen Athletic Conference finisher — with 99.5 points. In Division II, St. Mark’s won the state title with 157 points, followed by Ursuline Academy with 105. Lake Forest was the highest-finishing HAC team, taking fourth with 79 points.
On the boys’ side of things, Salesianum won the Division I state crown with 160 total team points, with HAC entries Smyrna finishing second with 98 and Polytech third with 70. Lake Forest won the Division II state championship with 114 points, which bested Tatnall, who scored 100 points. The Indians were fourth in the team standings with 39 points, while St. Mark’s was third with 78.
Girls’ soccer
Binko, Diakos lead Indians to state semifinals
Seniors Izzy Binko and Sia Diakos each scored twice to lead the Indian River High School girls’ soccer team to a 4-1 win over Ursuline Academy on Saturday, May 22. The win was the 13th straight for the Indians and advanced them into the DIAA Division II state semifinals, where they were set to go up against Caravel Academy on Thursday, May 27, (after Coastal Point press time).
Binko converted a penalty kick in the 11th minute to get the Indians on the board first. Then 23 minutes later, her shot was turned away by the Ursuline goalkeeper, but Diakos was in the right place at the right time to bury the rebound shot into the net for the 2-0 lead.
In the second half, it was Binko again with the goal in the 50th minute, drilling a shot into the back of the net for a 3-0 advantage. Diakos made it 4-0 when she took a pass from Binko, and slid a shot into the goal in the 63rd minute.
Ursuline broke up the shutout with a score in the 73rd minute, when Samantha Hurd converted a penalty kick past IR freshman goalie Alex Davidson. For the game, Davidson made 13 saves to pick up yet another win.
The Indians out-shot Ursuline 19-18 in the game.
Baseball
Indians’ incredible season comes to an end
Facing one of the state’s perennial top teams in St. Mark’s, the Indian River High School baseball team — and Kyle Coffey, in particular — gave the Spartans all they could handle in their DIAA Baseball State playoff game on Saturday, May 22.
Unfortunately, the Indians’ incredible season — which included a Henlopen Athletic Conference championship — came to an end with a 2-1 loss to the Spartans.
Coffey, the senior hurler, went wire-to-wire on the bump, allowing just seven hits and the two runs — only one being earned — with four strikeouts and three walks. He fired just 87 pitches in the game, with 59 going for strikes.
Offensively, the Indians struggled to get anything going against St. Mark’s senior starter Christian Colmery, as he went five scoreless innings, and allowed just three hits, with four strikeouts and five walks on his ledger. Sophomore Garrett Quinn came on in relief to allow the lone IR run on two hits, with a pair of strikeouts and walks each.
Ben Cordrey and Derek Bellemare had two hits apiece for the Indians, with Cordrey plating Frank Bunting Jr. in the sixth inning to give the Indians hope for an upset. Tyler Bowen had the only other hit for the Indians.
Other than the run scoring in the sixth, IR’s best shot to score came in the top of the fifth inning, when they were able to load the bases with two outs when River Vickers reached on an error, Cordrey singled and Bellemare walked. But Bowen grounded back to Colmery, who flipped to first to end the threat.
The Indians finished the season with a 12-9 overall mark, including that HAC championship.
Golf
Lingenfelter, Lambertson are top IR finishers at HAC championships
IR seniors Zach Lingenfelter and Willem Lambertson each finished in the Top 10 at the Henlopen Athletic Conference Golf Championships on Tuesday, May 25, at Wild Quail Country Club.
Lingenfelter carded an 87 over the 18 holes to finish eighth, while Lambertson was one shot behind at 88 to take 9th. Both golfers have already qualified for the DIAA State Golf Championships being held at Maple Dale Country Club on Tuesday, June 1, and Wednesday, June 2.
As a team, the Indians finished fourth overall out of the 13-team field.
Sussex Academy took first overall with a combined score of 299, thanks to the trio of Sarah Lydic, Hannah Lydic and Sawyer Brockstedt — all local residents. The Lydic sisters led the Seahawks, with each shooting a 71, followed by Brockstedt’s 73. Those were the three best scores turned in for the day, and the team was the lone entry to finish under a 300 overall.
Sussex Academy defeated Caesar Rodney on Wednesday, May 19, to take the HAC North/South Championship, with Brockstedt shooting a match-best 33. The eighth-grader has been impressive for the Seahawks in her first season of varsity action. Freshman Sarah Lydic — also seeing varsity action for the first time this year — shot a 35, while junior Hannah Lydic turned in a 38. All three scores were better than the best score for the Riders, which was Matt Reed’s 40.