Arrgh matey! How dare ye come upon my mini-golf course?
This is the first of our summer-long series featuring local miniature golf courses throughout the Coastal Delaware area that could add something fun to do while on vacation or for locals looking for something else to do with the family — or even a date night.
Pirate Golf at Bethany Beach is a fun, small mini-golf course that is decorated wonderfully for the pirate enthusiast. The holes are relatively simple for the novice miniature-golfer. Each of the holes have their own individual names, and that adds to the fun concept.
Golfers will start out the course on Hole No. 1, “Pirate Pat’s Got Your Back,” before following along to various other holes, such as “Me Monkey’s Loose,” “Totem Tom’s,” “Ready, Aim, Fire!” and “The Black Jack.” The posted course record in the pro shop is a 31, which is very impressive.
The price to board the course’s ship to cover the 18 holes is as follows: Pirates and Scallywags (ages 7-adults) pay $9.50, Mates (ages 3-6) pay $8.50, and Lil’ Mateys (ages 2 or younger) play for free.
Shianne Joachimowski has been working at Pirate Golf for six years now and said she really enjoys seeing all the families that come to the course for all the fun.
“Every customer that comes in, and every summer we have different families that come here to play,” said Joachimowski, an Ocean View resident who graduated from Sussex Tech in 2020. “There are families that come back every year at the same time, and they are always buying the T-shirts and having fun. I really just enjoy seeing everyone come and have fun.”
Other than the T-shirts, the pro shop offers pirate rings, bandanas and other fun pirate paraphernalia. They also sell bottled water.
As with most mini-golf courses, there are rules, and while pirates generally don’t follow rules, those who embark on the 18-hole trek will have some to adhere to. Among them a five-stroke limit — but you have to mark a six on the card once you’ve hit five taken, and you cannot replay a hole.
There are some simple course etiquette requests as well, which is also common on any golf course — mini or large. Only four players are permitted in a group. Should a group in front of you be playing slow, please ask to play ahead instead of just cutting in front. Most importantly, though, climbing on the ship or other theme elements is strictly prohibited, and especially don’t touch the talking skeleton.
Overall, we give this course a “Birdie,” or 3 out of 4 stars, on our scoring system (see below). It has all that it is needed to have a wonderful time with family, friends or that special someone. The only drawback is how compact the course is, which could make for some crowding and backup with slower players.