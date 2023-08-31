New IRHS girls’ volleyball head coach Mark Gibson hopes to build on the defending division champions’ returning mix of talent.
“I am very excited for the season to begin,” said Gibson, who inherited a program that captured the 2022 Henlopen Conference Southern Division championship in 2022. “Our first two scrimmages — against Sussex Academy and Sussex Tech — went well. There’s an excellent mix of talent returning from last year’s team.”
Key returning players from that squad include seniors Taylor Conaway at setter, outside hitter Alisa Tyre and liberos Jade Wilkins and Maddie Battaglia. Junior middle hitter Gracie Hoban also returns to an Indians’ team that is primed for continued success.
Gibson also noted that the team is counting on contributions from the returning underclassmen, as well.
“I’m still getting to know everyone and learning what each player’s strength is,” said Gibson. “There is talent throughout the rosters of both the varsity and junior varsity squads. Players from the freshman group have the ability to make a difference. With hard work and commitment, they can earn a spot on the varsity.”
Gibson is showing the team how they can gel as a unit as the team moves through the schedule. “We have to play them one day at a time,” he said. “I’m just happy to be here at Indian River High. I’m hoping to help the team. I just want to give it my best shot, and the good Lord willing, things will work out.”
Gibson is enthusiastic that the freshmen from Selbyville Middle School are coming off that program’s fifth undefeated season. Last season, SMS went 10-0 to capture their second straight central Delaware middle school volleyball title
Gibson replaces Brigid Wolfgang, the team’s head coach in 2021 and 2022. She returns as a volunteer assistant along with longtime assistant Jay Clark and first year aide Chad Zook.
Wolfgang led the 2022 Indians to the Henlopen Conference Southern Division title with a 9-2 conference record. They defeated Padua Academy, 3-1 in the first round before losing 3-2 in the second round to Delmarva Christian in the second round of the DIAA state playoffs to finish at 11-7.