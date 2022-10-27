The volleyball came hurtling over the net.
But it was too soon for Indian River senior libero and outside hitter Mya MacDonald to determine whether the sphere would gain height and soar like a rocket. Or drop like a baseball pitcher’s sinkerball. Or continue straight at her solid-as-a-rock 5-foot-7 frame.
But that wouldn’t be a problem for a volleyball player whose mental and physical preparation would enable her to “dig” the ball and set up her teammates for a kill shot.
Leaning forward on her toes and ready to move in any direction, MacDonald adjusted her position to where the ball was heading. Steeling herself, she adroitly redirected the ball to teammate Taylor Conaway, a junior setter, who quickly lofted the ball upward and toward the net. That’s where another Indians teammate — senior middle hitter Scarlett Dunn — leaped into the air and slammed the volleyball toward the hardwood of the Indian River High School gymnasium floor.
Point, set and match to the DIAA playoff-bound Indian River High School girls’ volleyball squad.
“When I first started playing volleyball, I never realized the importance of how mental the game was,” said MacDonald, a three-year varsity standout. “What I have learned over the last few years is that you don’t have to be the best on the court. But you do need a good attitude, and you do need to be a responsible teammate. Also, you must commit yourself and be dedicated. It’s great to be an amazing volleyball player, but being great teammates for one another can really change the dynamic of the team!”
A return to the playoffs
MacDonald is part of that dynamic. In fact, she is one of the key reasons why the Indians are returning to the postseason after a one-year absence.
Rebounding from a 6-9 won-lost mark in 2021, the Green & Gold punched their ticket to the Henlopen Conference championship and the DIAA playoffs last Thursday, Oct. 20.
MacDonald contributed 11 digs, six kills and five assists as IR outlasted host Sussex Academy, 3-2, in a battle of unbeaten teams in division competition. The triumph enabled IRHS to capture the Southern Division championship and a date with Northern Division winner Smyrna this Saturday at Woodbridge High beginning at noon. (Both teams will advance to the state playoffs.)
“I’m very proud of my teammates after we came together to defeat Sussex Academy,” said MacDonald, who helped her team improve to 9-5 overall and finish with a perfect 6-0 Southern Division record by defeating Seaford, 3-0 last Tuesday, Oct. 25. “I can honestly say that this is one of the most determined groups of volleyball players we’ve had.”
She has been a big part of that determined squad, according to head coach Brigid Wolfgang.
“She’s been a team leader since my first day coaching last season,” said Wolfgang. “One thing that struck me immediately is that Mya loves volleyball. She does anything she can to help the program on and off the court, and I have appreciated each and every one of those contributions. Mya is a hard worker, and she will play any position and do anything to help the team.
“In addition to her volleyball skills, she is smart and has a great understanding of the game,” said Wolfgang. “We benefited from that aspect of her skill set by having her serve as a captain this year. One thing that became undeniably clear as our season progressed is that we play better as a team when she is on the court, which is one reason she continuously increased her time and presence on the court.”
A two-sport standout
MacDonald’s magic extends to the spring sports season, when she is a member of the Indians’ girls’ tennis team.
“The challenge of playing both tennis and volleyball definitely hasn’t been easy,” said MacDonald, a resident of Dagsboro. “There were several nights a week when I would go straight to tennis practice after school for two hours. Then I would travel for two hours so I could attend club volleyball practice up in northern Delaware. There were lots of late nights,” and occasionally, she said, “I overslept past my alarm for school the next morning.”
With apologies to MacDonald’s homeroom and first-period teachers, most coaches would term that a “hustle error.” In fact, she has drawn frequent praise from educators and athletic mentors alike throughout her career at Indian River.
“I’ve had the privilege to coach Mya in two sports,” including girls’ tennis in the spring season, said girls’ JV volleyball and girls’ varsity tennis head coach Greg Hockman. “In volleyball, whether it’s at practice or in a game, she can be counted on to bring positive energy to the team. Mya is always encouraging her teammates to do their best and believe in themselves. She has the ability to rally the team when they are down or to keep the momentum going when they are on a roll.
“Mya is part of a senior class that will really be missed,” Hockman added. “The seniors have done a great job maintaining their position as a Henlopen Conference volleyball power,” especially, he said with their 3-1 win on Sept. 17 over 12-time volleyball state champion Ursuline.
MacDonald performed well on the tennis courts last spring, eventually losing in the second round of the Henlopen Conference tournament to Dover’s Teri Crawford (currently a Division 1 collegiate tennis player).
“There are some really strong tennis players in the Henlopen Conference, and I think Mya has a good chance to push the traditional tennis powers from Caesar Rodney and Dover this season,” said Hockman. “One thing I know for sure, though: She will always have a smile on her face.”
Thankful for coaches’ and family’s support
MacDonald said she is extremely thankful for the lineup of coaches who have helped her become the student-athlete she is today.
“I have been blessed with amazing coaches at Indian River,” such as head coach Wolfgang and assistant coaches Jay Clark and Greg Hockman, said MacDonald, who previously competed in swimming and gymnastics. “I’ve also been blessed with great club volleyball coaches since I was 12 years old,” including “Coach Alaina” Schleich and “Coach B,” Andrea Bartlette. “They were like second mothers to me. But I can’t forget the people who taught me the foundations of volleyball back in middle school, coaches Sally Craig and Jim Berger,” she added of the Selbyville Middle School coaches.
MacDonald has also received strong support from her family.
“I’m so blessed to have such a supportive family,” she said. “My dad,” she said of Glen MacDonald, “has attended almost every match since the day I started playing volleyball,” as well as serving as Hockman’s assistant for tennis. “And my mom,” she added of Megan MacDonald, “has driven me for almost two hours per trip so I could participate in travel volleyball practice. Both my parents gave up every weekend to take me to tournaments! My parents love supporting me in everything I do, and I couldn’t be more thankful.”
Mya MacDonald has submitted applications to two schools with an eye toward her future.
The University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., and the University of North Carolina in Wilmington, N.C., “both have great business curricula that will allow me to be successful in the future,” said MacDonald, who was born in Marion, Ill. “And both schools have gorgeous campuses, as well as great school spirit!”