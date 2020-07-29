Race Directors Rick Hundley and Ernie Felici of Focus Multisports recently made a $10,000 donation to Justin’s Beach House on behalf of participants in their Memorial Day Weekend Virtual Run/Walk and the 7th Annual Surfin’ Snowman Run/Walk presented by MIKEN Builders.
The mission of the Justin W. Jennings Foundation is to support and maintain Justin’s Beach House in Bethany Beach where families with cancer can have a place of respite and enjoy some fun family time. (To learn more about Justin’s Beach House or to donate, visit justinjennings.org.)
Focus Multisports is known for the Bethany Beach First Responders Sports Weekend, Coastal Delaware Running Festival, Justin’s Beach House 5K, Bethany Beach July 4th Holiday Firecracker Run, Bethany Beach Alzheimer’s Run, Dewey Beach Buddy Run and Bethany-Fenwick Thanksgiving Turkey Trot, which raise money for a variety of charities, as well as other entrepreneurial ventures.
“We were proud of these events in particular because of the family-friendly aspect for both local residents and the nationwide participants who ran or walked Memorial Day weekend. By the donations received and the positive feedback, I think we accomplished that goal,” said Race Director Rick Hundley.
“At Focus Multisports, Rick and I, along with our team of volunteers and enthusiastic participants, and through the generosity of our sponsors, make our community better through philanthropy and have fun while doing it. Our alliances strengthen local organizations and provide residents and businesses with a platform to give back — and we were thrilled to honor the work of the Justin W. Jennings Foundation and Justin’s Beach House,” said Race Director Ernie Felici.
Registration is now open for the Virtual Dewey Beach Buddy Run/Walk benefiting the Dewey Beach Boardwalk Buddies, who provides life-changing experiences for individuals with intellectual and development disabilities. People can register at DeweyBuddyRun.com.
Additionally, registration is now open for the “live” Bethany Beach Sports Weekend on Sept. 19-20, which consists of a half marathon, relays, 10K and 5K run/walk, with limited participation, benefiting the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company. Registration is available online at RaceBethanyBeach.com.
Other events planned by Focus Multisports include the annual Turkey Trot Family Run Walk on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, and the next Surfin’ Snowman on Jan. 2, 2021.