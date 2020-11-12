Last week, I promised you the third shot. But this week I must salute my fellow veterans — particularly during these trying times.
Veterans sheepishly appreciate recognition, but not for the reason you might think. We became vets because we served and returned to society. I can only speak for myself, but when you do recognize my service, I immediately think of the brave soldiers, sailors and airmen who didn’t return, who didn’t become vets, and I pass your sentiments along to them.
Last week, I stood in line to vote with another vet, a retired B-52 pilot. His father was not fortunate enough to become a vet, because he crashed in the jungles of Southeast Asia and was MIA (missing-in-action), still not found.
A month ago, I wrote about delivering a death message to a wife. Believe me — spouses are unrecognized vets. This woman’s pilot husband was killed during Vietnam. In a small fabric observation plane, he continued to buzz the heads of two regiments of enemy troops ready to spring a trap to kill 300 Americans and Vietnamese. He continued to do this until he was completely out of fuel and crashed among them while American troops escaped.
Some 50 years ago, pilots in my squadron returned to Asia multiple times for hundreds of additional sorties, until they no longer could return nor become vets. In my first major job interview at Wilson, a young executive from a wealthy family, and supposedly the top American university, told me he “would not hold it against me because I had served in our military.”
The faces of those who I knew who never returned flooded my mind when he uttered these words. I wanted to cross the desk and slam his head against it, and of course I did not. But I did not have to respect him, nor could I ever bring myself to befriend him. All of us served to protect his constitutional right to express himself freely. As Army veteran Ken Smith reminded me, we each swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and to bear true faith and allegiance to the same.
I am writing this article from an antique partner’s desk built in Belgium that my friend Jacky Brichant used for several decades. In the ’70s, his landlord in Brussels — an old soldier and gentleman — was diagnosed with advanced cancer and was settling loose ends before his departure. When I spoke admiringly of the desk, Jacky mentioned it in Flemish to his landlord.
It seems that an unknown American soldier had saved this gentleman’s life in an earlier war — I’m not sure which, because of my poor French and Flemish — and he wanted to attempt to settle accounts before he died.
As I understood the story relayed in multiple languages, an American exposed himself to heavy enemy fire to pull this soldier to safety. There was only enough time for each to acknowledge one another in universal sign language — “You OK?” “OK — Thanks” — then fight their way out of a life-threatening situation.
The old soldier offered to sell me this beautiful desk. I was deeply touched by his kindness, and especially this man’s desire to do something to thank that unknown American soldier. When I explained that I could ill-afford his kindness, he asked if I had 40 Belgian francs, the equivalent then of an American dollar. While I was trying to compute that value, he quipped that I drove a hard bargain — so he offered to throw in the old-school filing cabinet and any other items I wanted. I wonder how many millions of acts of heroism like the American and Flemish soldier occurred where there were no survivors to become vets and no one to report on their deeds?
To lighten the moment, as all of the above soldiers would want, and since this is a court-sport column, allow me to explain the previously mentioned Jacky, who was a tennis legend in Europe for his tennis at Wimbledon and the French Open.
Jacques “Jacky” Brichant had a quiet sense of humor and one I appreciated, and he helped me adjust to Belgium tennis, food, customs and driving when I lived there. Driver’s licenses had only been issued for several years, and Jacky did a funny routine about driving in Belgium — never looking forward, but always looking to the right for incoming cars. We laughed a lot together over Belgian white and steak frites.
If you are not familiar with frites de pommes, or pommes frites if you have a lager in hand, you may never want another ‘french fry’ after you have routinely enjoyed them from any Belgian restaurant or even roadside fritter. Give famous American chefs credit for everything else, but they are simply singing in the wind when they try to reproduce anything close to this Belgian delicacy.
I even imagine the Spanish word “Mañana” probably went back to the 1500s when some Spanish commander was trying to get his soldiers back into battle while they were sitting around a roadside restaurant in Belgium enjoying frites. “Back to battle,” said he. “Mañana,” said they.
At great consternation to the waitstaff at our local restaurant in Jezus-Eik in the 1970s, my entire family ordered “frites.” When I sensed the waitress’s dismay, I said, “and throw in a side order of steak.” I should have said “steak frites — hold the steak” but neither my French or Flemish was good enough to traverse that conversation. In fact, I don’t read those languages all that well, so I spent a fair amount of time on the side of the road. You guessed it, parked at a fritter, eating frites and studying my Michelin.
It was on a weekend in a small hotel outside Brussels, eating frites, that I adopted my nom de guerre, Baron Von Baker, for my battles to bring you, the consumer, better racket-sport equipment.
And what would Jacky Brichant say about the game of pickleball? I can only surmise, but I think, like me, he would at first be curious what he could do with the plastic whiffle ball and a small 15-inch paddle. And, of course, after a few minutes of this, he probably would start laughing and want to try his hand at playing this game on the badminton-sized court.
I suspect he would then become as enraptured as I did, and when someone asked us about the Rotterdam, London or Paris appointment, “Mañana,” he would say. “Pickleball today!”
Jacky’s partner’s desk between me and he,
Ring ring, my wife, he handed the phone to me,
From Rotterdam, London, and yes, Gay Paree,
Various people were asking, “Où ètes-vous?” said she,
While contemplating a response for when I would be free,
With a devilish grin, Jacky slowly said, “Ou Pommes Frites, Oui?”
I looked at him, smiled, “Please tell them Mañana Mañana,” Mon Cheri.
Mañana or Mañana, maybe Mañana, the third shot drop.