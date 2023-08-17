The spiraling football hurtles through the late-afternoon air.
The 39-year-old receiver softly brings the pigskin into his torso, while taking great pains to keep both of his feet inbounds near the sideline marker.
Joey Venezia makes the grab before his momentum carries him over the sideline.
He is reliving special moments from the days when he was a wide receiver and defensive back for Hershey High and a defensive back at Lebanon Valley College, both in Pennsylvania.
The Indian River High School volunteer assistant football coach, in charge of teaching student-athletes who play either or both of those two positions, is experiencing the joy of his younger days.
He is feeling the same pregame jitters that his students do.
The butterflies in his stomach roil just like they used to.
The highlight reels are again running through his head.
Gametime is quickly approaching, and he begins to run the pregame drills for his wide receivers and defensive backs.
“The pre-game atmosphere always triggers what I call ‘a time warp of memories’ from when I played,” said Venezia. “The lights, the band, and its drumbeats and energy, and the feel of the turf all contribute to a wonderful sensation. Once the national anthem begins, I peek at our players, and that gives me a good gauge of our focus. Then my heart starts pumping, and it’s ‘go time.’ I feel like, once that opening kickoff is completed, each of the coaches and players settle in and let it rip.”
Helping Tanger Outlets
serve its communities
Joey Venezia — pronounced “va-net-zia” — took a volunteer’s route to land on the Indian River High School gridiron. While head coach Phil Townsend and most of his other assistants also teach and coach another sport within the Indian River School District, Venezia is a committed, unpaid mentor representing his employer, Tanger Outlets.
The real estate investment trust, headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., invests in shopping centers that contain outlet stores in the United States and Canada. As of last May, the company owned 37 shopping centers, composed of 14.0 million square feet and more than 2,700 stores in total.
The company is also deeply committed to serving its local communities.
“One key focal point of Tanger’s core values is to consider our local communities in everything that we do,” said Venezia, a director of operations at the Tanger Outlets in nearby Rehoboth Beach. “One of the best ways to achieve that is by accepting the benefit of having 40 paid volunteer hours. I chose to utilize these hours, and even some of my vacation, to give back to the youth of our community through its high school football program.”
Venezia said he enjoys reading the “Make It Happen” online posts that feature his Tanger Outlets colleagues’ achievements within their local communities.
“Our company wants to tout each of the successes we achieve, including what we personally are doing in our respective hometowns,” said Venezia, who joined the IRHS coaching staff in 2019. “Tanger Outlets believes that communities are the heartbeat of our business. If we have the ability and commitment to improve the communities that we serve, they want us to go for it.”
Venezia’s community involvement with IRHS football draws upon his upbringing in the closely-knit, passionate hometown of Hershey in Central Pennsylvania, which harbors a deep love for football.
“As my family has continued to grow and become more rooted here, I felt the urge to assist in delivering a new sense of pride in what I had the most energy and passion for,” said Venezia, who resides in Dagsboro with his wife, Amanda, and their 10-year-old twin daughters, Paisley and Payton.
“Becoming part of the local football program enables me to make a true difference for these players both on and off the field. I look forward to seeing this program continue to advance in all aspects, and not just in the win column. This includes enabling the players and student body to buy into what we are trying to create, and increasing the positive momentum that we are building.”
Celebrating a growing
gridiron program
Venezia is extremely enthused that the Indian River football program has grown and improved during the last few seasons. The Indians transitioned from a program that limped to 2-8 and 3-4 records in 2019 and 2020, respectively, into a DIAA Class 1A playoff participant in both 2021 and 2022.
The assistant coach couldn’t be happier, because a winning program enhances the opportunities for his student-athletes to grow, improve and celebrate their success.
“The best, most encouraging feeling is when a fringe non-starter is in a position to make a big play and does just that,” said Venezia. “It’s almost inevitable from that point on that the player knows he can do it, believes he can do it, and rises to the occasion on a regular basis to seek the next challenge.
“Celebrating success varies by each player,” he added. “For some, it’s all about the outcome of the game and earning the win. But success isn’t always immediate. It can take a singular play a few games into the season or during the playoffs for something to be successful for a player.”
The coach admitted that his first few years at Indian River presented a challenging learning curve.
“That included understanding the student-athletes, learning about Delaware football, as compared to Pennsylvania football, and the dynamics behind each of the Sussex County teams and statewide programs,” he noted. “But I would say that during our first year making the playoffs in 2021, you could see the culture and mindset of our entire program switch.
“It’s a long grind of a season, and wins aren’t the only true payoff for that hard work,” Venezia added. “It’s about seeing more younger kids wanting to be a part of our program that makes me proud of what we are doing with our team. The simplest thing, like wearing an Indian River High football shirt around town and having people talk to us about last Friday’s game, really shows that the local citizens are behind our program. There is recognition of the good things we are accomplishing, both on and off the field.”
In particular, Venezia said, he is proud of two 2023 graduates whom he coached during his first four seasons.
“Hayden Hall and Donovan Roos are both planning to play college football at [NCAA Division III] Salisbury University and [NAIA] Tabor College, respectively,” he said. “Even more important, they will each continue their education. I look forward to seeing what other players in my group will follow in their footsteps.”
A standout student and athlete
Venezia was a standout student, wide receiver and defensive back at Hershey High, from 1998 to 2002. As a senior, he earned the team’s Most Improved Player award after leading the 2001 Trojans to an impressive 8-2 mark. Both losses were by just one point.
He also helped the school’s ice hockey team win a league title, and was a district qualifier in the 100-meter and 4-by-100-meter events for the track squad. At NCAA Division III Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pa., he was a four-year starter at defensive back, setting a new school mark for most career passes defended from 2002 to 2005. He also played semi-professional football from 2006 to 2009.
Academically, Venezia earned his bachelor’s degree in digital communications in 2006 and his master’s in business administration in 2013 at LVC.
He spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Hershey High and is entering his fifth season at Indian River High.
Venezia’s coaching philosophy is deeply steeped in respect, tenacity and unwavering effort.
“Those are the three most important factors that I encourage when addressing the players who are assigned to me,” he said. “I want to change the narrative of our student-athletes to prove that with hard work, belief and relentless spirit to dominate one play at a time, good things will happen.
“I want the players to always trust me and that when they are put into certain roles or situations, it’s for the good of the team,” added Venezia. “There can be no selflessness. I’ve been very lucky to have learned from a number of record-breaking coaches, and I’ve tried to incorporate their voices into my own style. I follow and read a lot of renowned coaches’ insights across all sports to find methodologies that I can reiterate into what we are doing specifically at Indian River High.”
Venezia admitted that the most important lesson that he’s learned as a football coach is to remain humble as a player, and as a coach.
“A famous coach once said, ‘You’re never as good as you think you are, and you’re never as bad as you think you are,’” he said. “There’s a lot to unpack in that statement, but I always think about our student-athletes and how the game and school prepare them for the real world.
“Humility and how you handle adversity are two core factors — in my opinion — that help develop a player and teach them to understand how to handle those situations,” Venezia added. “As these young men grow and mature, so do their abilities, size and strength. Receivers become tight ends, or safeties become linebackers — and that’s all a part of a player’s evolution. With our new team culture, our players are open to shifting to a new position for the greater good of the team, to give us the best chance at success. Our staff at Indian River ensures that the time spent with these players will prepare them for their best chance at success in life.”
Venezia credited much of his career success to his upbringing and to coaching mentors who pushed him to make the right choices.
“They challenged the outlook I had on my future at that time,” he said. “And while I am not an educator, I aim to give the players business values and insight as they develop in school and in their first jobs. I feel that our diverse coaching staff and our voices enable the student-athletes to learn world lessons that can be applied both on and off the field.
“My favorite message to my student athletes is, ‘No excuses — do the work!’” said Venezia. “We are filled with a world of distractions that can keep us from doing the things we need to do. If you truly want something, you have to instill that desire inside yourself. Don’t blame others, don’t let others hold you back. Take ownership of yourself and go get it.”
He is quick to credit several coaches who have had an immense impact on his career, in business and on the gridiron.
“Many of my coaches when I was a student-athlete at Hershey High have gone on to become high school head coaches,” he said. “We had a talented coaching staff during my senior year at Hershey, who were led by Robert ‘Gump’ May, who was inducted into the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Hall of Fame.
“Coach May is a former U.S. Marine who openly shared his ‘gumpism’ comments,” Venezia recalled. “Two that stand out are: ‘Nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm,’ and to me personally as a 4-foot-11 high school freshman, ‘If you’re going to be a small potato, you gotta be tough to peel.’ I was also fortunate to have played for collegiate guru Jim Monos at Lebanon Valley College. He still holds records at several Pennsylvania colleges, including LVC, Shippensburg and Bloomsburg.”