Elmer Hernandez scored a team-high 12 points to lead the Indian River High School Unified basketball team to a 42-22 victory in their regular-season finale at Cape Henlopen on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Hernandez’s heroics enabled the Indians (6-1) to build leads of 12-7 after one quarter, 22-10 at halftime and 30-16 after three quarters. The 42 points scored by IR was their best offensive output in a game this season.
“It was truly a team effort,” said head coach Jamaal Bivens. “Zaki Drummond, Ritchie Sparks and Donald Lingo each had four points and a monster of a game.” Harold Toomey, Caleb Galbreath, Chase Ruley (2 points) and Roman Keith (6 points), he said, helped control the clock. And Elmer Hernandez, Alex Gomez (6 points), Chance Hocker (2 points), Joseph Taaglienti and Ben Cordrey crashed the boards.
“I also want to give a big shout-out,” to Kinsley Hall and Baylie Williamson (2 points), “for leading our defensive effort,” Bivens added.
The Indians now await their DIAA first-round playoff opponent.
Freshman Kayden Gibbs scored 13 points to lead the Vikings, who finished the regular season with a 5-3 record.
Indian River 28, Woodbridge 27
Standouts Drummond, Sparks, Ruley and Keith each scored four points to lead a balanced Indian River offense in a 28-27 victory at Woodbridge on Thursday, Feb. 16.
The victory was an outstanding team effort, according to Bivens.
Drummond, Sparks and Donald Lingo (2 points) “each had monster games,” said Bivens, while Harold Toomey (2 points), Caleb Galbreath (3 points), Ruley and Keith helped control the clock. Elmer Hernandez (2 points), Alex Gomez, Trey Hill (2 points) and Ben Cordrey “crashed the boards. And I want to give a big shout-out to Joseph Taglienti and John Proctor for leading our defense.”
The Indians (5-1) led 8-5 after one quarter, 18-9 at intermission and 21-15 after three stanzas. Woodbridge (2-3) staged a frantic fourth-quarter comeback, fueled by junior Kennyel Maisonet, who drained a pair of three-point shots and finished with a game-high 12 points. Senior Austin Quackenbush added 11 points for the Blue Raiders.