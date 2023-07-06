The journey required more than just skill.
It required a total buy-in from each and every one of the 15 student-athletes.
And it sorely needed key contributions from the underclassmen who supported an ultra-talented fabulous fivesome of seniors.
The 2023 Indian River High girls’ softball team’s depth made the difference — particularly when it came time to win showdown games that captured Southern Division and Henlopen Conference regular-season and playoff championships, and the DIAA semifinal battle with Delmarva Christian.
And it took more than just talent.
“It was obvious that having softball skills was surely important to our success at achieving our goals this season,” said head coach Sara Powell, whose 19-4 squad won 15 straight games en route to the title game. “More importantly, our players had a great work ethic, solid leadership, trust and a true sisterhood. None of those things happen overnight — they require a group of 15 girls who decide to come together, have each other’s backs, trust their coaches and parents, and grind every day.”
According to Powell, each of the 15 players on this year’s team played a vital role in the Indians’ success.
“We talked a lot about knowing and accepting our roles, and becoming the best at what we could be,” she said. “We talked about knowing how your role can change from game to game, and even from at-bat to at-bat. We harped on doing the little things right and, most importantly, we talked about being 1 percent better than we were the day before, than the previous inning, and than our opponent.”
As a result, Powell proudly said that she watched a group of 15 girls become selfless, become supportive of each other, and become one.
“At its core, being a team player means being ready, willing, and able to support the team — no matter what lies ahead,” she said. “In athletics, the best team players are the ones who act unselfishly and make decisions for the good of the team. They all are amazing people who have big hearts. They care deeply, they are kind and giving, they are respectful and intelligent. They truly made every day fun and well worth coming to practice. They created memories that will follow them for a lifetime. They truly were winners before they ever stepped foot on the softball field. We thank them for making us better people and better coaches.”
The view from the first-base coach’s box
Indian River High girls’ softball assistant coach Lauren Illian was herself a four-year varsity starter at Sussex Central High School in Georgetown. The 2012 SCHS graduate also played two seasons of college ball at Delaware Technical Community College.
Hired by Powell prior to the 2021 season, she was captivated by what she saw from the dugout and the first-base coach’s box. She could feel the passion emitted by each team member during the squad’s run to the DIAA state championship game.
“This group is a true representation of a team and family,” said Illian. “They came together with all of their similarities, differences, struggles and joys. And they shared them as they came together to support and cheer on each other. Each one contributed by doing their jobs. And those jobs can change from day to day. They may include having a quality at bat, getting a bunt down, diving to make a play, being a verbal leader and providing one another with insight.
“Each day that I was surrounded by these girls, I considered myself blessed,” added Illian, whose assistant coaching colleagues are Kelsie Dell and Damya Williams. “I became a better person, I strived to become a better coach for them, and I strived to always let them know how much I truly cared about them.”
Illian also pointed out that the seeds for IR’s memorable campaign were planted a number of years ago. That’s when about 80 percent of the Indians’ student-athletes began playing travel softball for the 18- and 16-and-under Delaware Tribe teams under the leadership of head coach Sarah Hoban. That team captured the Lower Sussex Little League title en route to reaching the World Series championship game last summer.
• Junior Katie McHale, the pregame energizer
Spectators could feel the Indians’ pregame energy, especially when starting rightfielder Katie McHale broke into one of her dance steps. McHale’s moves help loosen everyone up while providing a healthy dose of energy and enthusiasm.
“She is a very easy-going and coachable athlete, and someone I thoroughly enjoy being around,” said Illian. “Katie shows up every day looking to give her best effort in everything that she does. Her infectious energy, love of the game, sliding catches in the outfield and dance moves are among the many things that her teammates and coaches love about her!”
• Junior Macy Blades, silent leader with a loud bat
The quiet starting first-baseman let her bat do the talking, contributing two grand-slam homeruns among 18 hits while knocking in 16 runs.
“Macy leads through her consistent effort and a desire to improve every single day,” said Illian. “She is one of the humblest athletes around, I think. By keeping herself grounded and working hard, she maintains a competitive edge. Macy is someone I can always depend on to be positive in every situation.”
Blades, who also plays field hockey for IRHS during the fall sports season, constantly picks up her teammates to help them be successful.
“Macy has provided this team with many big moments offensively and defensively, sending balls over the fence and catching rockets off the bats of rival players,” said Illian. “She brings an infectious energy into the dugout and onto the field. And hair braiding skills are among the many qualities that her teammates and coaches love about her!”
• Sophomore Jillian Coulbourn, effort and improvement
The team’s starting second-baseman since her freshman season, Jillian Coulbourn gave her absolute best effort while always striving for improvement.
“She constantly asked about how she could sharpen her skills,” Illian said of Coulbourn, who contributed 14 hits and drove in 10 runs. “Jillian is constantly talking to her teammates on the defensive end to keep them alert and motivated. Between her ‘stinky batting glove,’ ability to sleep on the bus, gum habits, love of the game and her team, she attracts love from her teammates and coaches.”
• Sophomore Sophie Scurci, a humble character
Starting shortstop Sophie Scurci strived for perfection, and constantly asked for advice and pointers to improve her game.
“Sophie is a great team player, always wanting to do whatever is asked of her to help the team,” Illian said about Scurci, who tied for the team lead with three home runs, and contributed 14 hits while driving in 12 runs and stealing 12 bases. “She has delivered some big moments for this team offensively and defensively, including the grand-slam homerun that powered us to the Henlopen Conference playoff title against Sussex Central.
“Sophie had made contact that whole game and implemented a minor adjustment just before that at bat,” Illian added. “It just goes to show how much she wants to improve and contribute to her team.”
Scurci was a standout Indian River soccer forward, with her sister Bella, as a freshman before transitioning to the softball squad in 2023.
“She is humble, she hates attention and she thrives in all the big moments,” said Illian. “Sophie is a wonderful individual who brings great attitude, grit, effort, humility and hard work to the table.”
• Junior Megan Daisey, a true team player
Megan Daisey was always warmed up and ready to enter the game as a relief pitcher whenever the team needed her.
“She had the same attitude every day, always consistent and ready to work,” said Illian. “Megan is someone whose attitude is to do whatever is best for the team.” She constantly looks to improve her game, and frequently requests pointers and advice, Illian said.
“Megan is someone I have known for years and am very happy that I am able to coach her once again next year,” Illian said of Daisey, who contributed four hits and six RBIs at the plate while pitching 11.2 innings and striking out 24 rival hitters. “Megan’s work ethic, consistency, attitude and effort are among the qualities that make her a great teammate.”
• Junior Olivia Hitchens, the teammate everyone is lucky to have
Olivia Hitchens is an important part of the team’s fabric. The reserve infielder and relief pitcher constantly cheers on her teammates and elevates their mood throughout the game.
“Olivia is the teammate that everyone is lucky to have,” said Illian. “She arrives each day with the mindset to work hard,” said Illian about Hitchens, who contributed eight hits and five RBIs. “Olivia is a well-rounded individual who I look forward to seeing coaching next season. Her highlight for me was the bunt in the conference championship game that loaded the bases and enabled Sophie Scurci to hit the game-winning grand slam home run.”
• Sophomore Gracie Hoban, keeping the bench loose
Gracie, a first-baseman and the younger sister of 2023 senior catcher Lily Hoban, is “the character that keeps us laughing. Gracie has grown up on the softball field with her sister and her mom — Delaware Tribe travel team head coach Sarah Hoban, who played for Indian River and Holy Family University,” said Illian. “Gracie comes to each practice and game prepared to step onto the field with a positive attitude, just waiting for her moment to step onto the field and contribute.”
• Junior Raegan Kansak, sophomore Jazmin Mayfield and freshman Bailee Williamson, the swing players
Illian considers the trio of outfielder Raegan Kansak, catcher Jazmin Mayfield and infielder Bailee Wiliamson as selfless and supportive of the team.
“Each of them took their job seriously and wanted to contribute to our junior-varsity and varsity programs whenever they could,” said Illian. “These girls showed up at practices and games with a positive attitude, and they celebrated the team and each individual. They celebrated the victories by both programs and took pride in them. Each player worked hard every day with the expectation of improving with each swing they took and each throw they made. Each player is part of one of the greatest families to ever come through Indian River High softball.”
According to Illian, the 2023 squad became the most memorable team she’s ever coached.
“If and when I give birth to a baby girl, I’d be blessed if she turned out half as well as each of these ladies,” said the assistant coach. “This group is very special to me. They started my Indian River High coach career, and I consider them to be part of my extended family.