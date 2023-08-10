The trek was a lengthy one.
And once the youth baseball and softball umpire, and resident of Victoria, British Columbia in western Canada, reached his coastal Delaware destination — more than 3,000 miles or nearly 4,900 kilometers to the east — David Walmsley made a donation, of his officiating services. Victoria is the capital of Canadian province British Columbia, and is located on the southern tip of Vancouver Island.
“Victoria, British Columbia is about as far away from Delaware as you can get,” Walmsley observed, chuckling, between umpiring assignments at last week’s 2023 Senior League Softball World Series at the Lower Sussex Little League Complex in Roxana. “To return home when the tournament concludes, I go from here as far west as I can, then get on a boat in Vancouver and sail to the island of Victoria.”
Amazingly, Walmsley’s wanderings weren’t the longest itinerary among the 13 arbiters who combined to call 31 softball games at the tournament, which was won by the team from Central Illinois. That particular honor went to umpire A.J. Mens from Amsterdam in the Netherlands, who traveled more than 3,700 miles, or nearly 6,100 kilometers. In addition, Jose Colon-Santiago traveled from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to call games gratis.
“These umpires come from all over the world,” said Tournament Director Martin Donovan. “To qualify to work our tourney, they must umpire regular-season games. Then, their local league president recommends them to their district. The district recommends them to the region, and the region recommends them to the Little League Baseball and Softball office in Williamsport, Pa. It’s not just, ‘Here ya go.’ It’s a considerable process.”
The umpires’ spirit in volunteering their talents and time reflects Little League’s commitment to providing service to the community and to its youth. Each ump pays their own way to Roxana for this mid-summer classic. According to Donovan, the umpires’ meals, lodging, uniforms and related expenses are provided once they reach lower Sussex County.
“My motivation to volunteer as an umpire is to provide service to the community, and to serve the young people who are competing,” said the 76-year-old Walmsley. “As umpires, we look forward to this. We umpire and compete at our district, provincial and national levels in Canada. We compete to get to call a World Series tournament.”
Walmsley began volunteering as an umpire in Bermuda, “where they have a fairly substantial and very strong Little League system. My wife, JoAnne, said, ‘You think you know everything about baseball? Then go volunteer to be an umpire.’ So I did,” Walmsley noted with a laugh.
After he retired from a lengthy career in the hotel business and moved with his wife to Victoria in 2009, Walmsley approached local district representatives to volunteer his time and services.
He hasn’t looked back.
“I think the greatest joy for me, personally, as an umpire is the ability to exhibit skills and get things right,” said Walmsley. “Making great calls that are difficult to make on ‘bang-bang’ plays is a jolt — it’s a high. I also derive joy from seeing smiles on the kids’ faces, as well as for umpires and coaches during pregame introductions, when the players approach to bump fists, and they say to us, ‘Thank you.’ That’s a joy.”
A labor of love for umpiring and the game
The umpires who called balls and strikes at the plate and determined who was out or safe on the basepaths joyously did so out of a labor of love for their craft, and for the game. The 10-team tourney began with four pool-play contests between some of the best girls’ softball players in the world last Monday, July 31. The following day saw the umpires call a total of six games.
As the teams battled to reach the championship game last Sunday night, Aug. 6, the light-blue-shirted officials were also competing for one of six assignments in the winner-take-all showdown contest. The evaluations they earned throughout the tourney determined which six umps called the title tilt.
“I really enjoy it — the tournaments, the camaraderie, the teaching of young folks as we try to get them to become umpires — which is difficult, because the kids all want to become hockey players, or soccer players, or baseball players,” he said. “But they’re not quite sure they want to become umpires.”
“The Little League organization is renowned for its volunteerism, but other athletic organizations are paying umpires, which could be one reason why they are becoming scarce for us,” said Donovan.
Handling potentially heated situations
Throughout the World Series, coaches and umpires comfortably huddled with each other whenever a rule or a call needed to be discussed.
“As umpires, we realize that tense situations occur in competitive softball games,” said Walmsley. “It’s part of the game up to a certain point. As an umpire on the field, for the most part, I ignore it. The only time I will recognize it and think about doing something is when it’s either profane, it’s abusive, or it’s directed at the kids.
“I’m a big boy, and I’ve been called everything,” Walmsley continued in reference to displays of questionable sportsmanship. “But when you’re directing teenage athletes, it becomes unfair. It’s not part of the game, and the players can get to the point where they stop enjoying it. That’s the worst thing that can happen. If I hear anything like that, I tend to go to somebody. As umpires, we’re not allowed to deal with people outside the playing field. But if we do hear something, we can go to the game administrator or the umpire-in-chief. Someone is always in charge. We can request them to please deal with that, because it’s so unfair.”
According to Donovan, Umpire-in-Chief Bob McVey had requested that coaches display professionalism and refrain from explosively charging toward the umpire if and when clarification was needed. Coaches were permitted to request a conference with an umpire to discuss a call, as well as request instant-replay verification.
Instant replay — get the call right
This was the second season during which coaches in this tourney could request instant-replay verification through the umpire, thereby ensuring that the right call was being made.
“Each team received two replay reviews, and a third if they went into extra innings,” said Donovan. “When a call was changed in their favor, that team was permitted to continue using that request. If not, they lost that opportunity.”
Walmsley admitted he had his doubts about his first experience with instant replay.
“I initially was skeptical, partially because of the amount of time that it takes to interrupt the game, and partially because, as an umpire, you are taught that you are supreme and your decision holds,” he said. “But when you go to replay, someone’s looking at the television, or film, and they’re able to overrule you.
“That doesn’t bother me or my ego,” Walmsley added. “Our job is to get the call right. If we don’t get it right, and it’s proven by replay that we were wrong, then I’m happy, because they helped us get the call right. There are no hard feelings.”
The veteran arbiter said he was impressed with how the coaches and umpires handled their interpersonal communications throughout the tourney.
“The coaches and umpires have different jobs in support of the kids who are playing the game,” said Walmsley. “The coaches are teaching mechanical skills, game-handling skills and skills to build teamwork. We are essentially the rules enforcers. We assist the coaches and players in keeping everything within the rules of the game. We help the coaches by applying the rules fairly.
“Essentially,” he concluded, “it’s all about the kids.”
The umpiring team for this year’s competition also included Howard Cake, Will Fedewa, Paul Keffer, Todd Kenney, Scott Masloroff, Scott McLernan, Courtney Nunn, Vinnie Piscitello, James Spade and Dennis Williams.