The playmaker delivered!
He lifted his 2022 Indian River High School football teammates onto his muscular shoulders and carried them to a critical DIAA Division 1A, District 2 victory, 28-21 over visiting Polytech on Oct. 10.
With his team depleted by mounting injuries and a teammate’s expulsion from the game, senior running and defensive back Hayden Hall scored two second-half touchdowns.
For an encore, he clinched the crucial triumph with a game-saving interception in the waning moments. The Homecoming Night win improved the Indians’ overall record to 3-3 and its District 2 mark to 2-1 over an upstart Panthers’ team that fell to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the district standings.
Adding to the improbable plot were Hall’s troublesome neck and shoulder injuries that limited his availability after halftime.
“When we needed him, Hayden was there for the team,” said Indians’ head coach Phil Townsend. “He came in defensively for the first time in the second half. Hayden is a playmaker on both sides of the ball. He has been contributing to our program for four years now, and he has a ton of game experience that enables him to be so explosive and so wise at safety, as well as at running back.”
Townsend lauded Hall as a great player who contributed to the program each of his four years.
“He was willing to play any position to improve the team,” said Townsend. “As coaches, we greatly appreciated that.”
Becoming a winning football program
The triumph over Polytech was a mere snapshot of how the 5-foot-10 Hall led the turnaround for IR football.
The Indians transitioned from a program that limped to 2-8 and 3-4 records during his freshman and sophomore campaigns, respectively, into a DIAA playoff-worthy squad.
“My parents raised a winner, and ever since I started playing football at Indian River High, it’s been my goal to be part of a winning team,” said Hall. “Starting as a freshman was a true privilege for me, especially as the quarterback that season. That provided me with the confidence to do anything I wanted to achieve. I didn’t care what it took, I was willing to do anything to win.”
The task in 2022 seemed daunting at first, said Hall.
“Many of my teammates who I grew up with had graduated, and initially I felt like I was in a new school,” he noted. “But I was able to build a connection with my teammates. I’ll never forget that. Ashton Stephens helped me find a way to somehow lead the 2022 team through the fire, through the worst of everything, and reach the playoffs again.”
Looking back, Hall admitted that it was a challenge playing through his first two years before changing the football culture at IRHS.
“Let’s be honest,” he said. “The group that I was lucky enough to be with as a junior found ways to win, and I give all credit to the Class of 2022. I couldn’t have been a part of any success story without them. We were a family. We had all grown up together since elementary school, and we were close. The chemistry was right, and we knew it. My senior year, I knew I would get off to a rough start, but the way that that team had never quit and how selfless everyone was — like our junior wideout, Rashad Hopkins. Rashad set so many outside blocks for me.”
Hall is quick to credit his older brother, running and defensive back Dalton Hall, who graduated in 2022, with helping him build a winning climate at IR.
“Dalton helped lead our football team to its first state playoff tournament in 10 years,” said Hayden Hall. “He’s my best friend and my rival, because we’ve butted heads as youngsters. We’ve argued, but we always have each other’s back. I truly believe that Dalton and I can take over the world together. There is not another pair of brothers on this planet that can compete like us. We bring a different type of tenacity to everything. Sports have made our brotherly bond so tight.”
Hayden Hall was a one-man gridiron highlight reel as a senior at Indian River during the fall of 2022. The two-way performer rushed for 890 yards and 12 touchdowns. Defensively, he contributed 64 tackles and four interceptions, leading the Indians to their second consecutive DIAA Division 1A playoff berth.
“As a high-school football player, the most exciting thing is looking up into the stands beneath the lights, knowing that you can control everyone’s hopes and dreams, their excitement and entertainment … right in the palm of your hand,” said Hall, a resident of Fenwick Island. “And it’s pretty cool hearing everyone in your school scream your name after you score a touchdown or make a game-saving interception. The pressure is immense, but I live for those moments. Nothing compares to it.”
Performing at the next level
Hall is hoping to continue playing the game he loves at the collegiate level. Beginning this fall, he will study and play at Salisbury University.
He will also attempt to make the NCAA Division III football team as a freshman as one of more than 20 IRHS Indians’ seniors who signed commitment letters to compete in college sports.
The Sea Gulls captured their fourth straight New Jersey Athletic Conference championship last November with a 36-33 victory over Christopher Newport University.
“I chose Salisbury because they showed me much more attention than any other school that I visited,” said Hall. “I realized very quickly that the other schools regarded me as nothing more than just another person to fill out their rosters. I wanted to be looked at as something more, and I found that when I visited Salisbury. The second the coaches walked in, they loved me.
“They also took a liking to my father, Tony Hall, who played with several of Salisbury’s current coaches, including head coach Sherman Wood, offensive line coach Doug Fleetwood and defensive coordinator Rob Disbennett, when they were student athletes at the university,” Hall added. “They just seemed to look at me differently” than other recruits. “They made me feel wanted more than any other school. And when a winning, championship program shows that type of interest in you, it’s hard to ignore.”
The entire experience felt like a family gathering, Hall recalled.
“By the time I had left that day, I’d heard many stories about my dad in college from those coaches, and I also noticed that the coaches had taken a bigger liking to me. At Salisbury, I felt comfortable with the coaches. Ultimately, that’s what contributed to my decision. It was — in my eyes — the best fit for me.”
Setting school marks in another sport
Hall finished his high-school career as a standout in another sport. During the 2022 spring season, he earned first-team all-state honors after setting new school records for the long jump, triple jump and pole vault. As a senior, he tied his own record in the pole vault.
“He has been one of the most competitive athletes I have been lucky enough to coach and teach,” said Bob Hahn, the IRHS track-and-field head coach, who is also an assistant mentor for the football squad. “Even back in elementary school physical-education classes, he was thinking about competing for state championships. He played a huge part in helping the track-and-field team win our first Henlopen Conference Southern Division Championship this past year, and his presence will be sorely missed. I wish him all the luck in the world with everything he will do in the future.”
Those who have watched Hall throughout his football and track-and-field careers include his mother, Gina Hall, an IFBB professional bodybuilder, and his father, Tony Hall, who is earning his professional bodybuilding card.
“My parents have always pushed me to be as successful as I could be,” Hall said proudly. “One thing I love about my family is that I never surprise them with anything I do. I do what they expect of me. And when you have a family that has that type of confidence in you, the sky’s the limit.”
Another individual who is close to Hayden’s heart is his grandfather Robert Hall, who passed away during Hall’s freshman year.
“My pop-pop taught me everything about believing in myself, and he made me fall in love with team sports,” said Hall.
He is also thankful to his coaches at Indian River High, because “They’ve always known that I have a different kind of desire and drive than most players. They have never shot down anything I’ve said about how far I want to go in football,” he said. “They have never underestimated me. It is a lot easier to do things when the people around you believe what you can do. And the school’s administration has always made me feel like I’m on top of the world with the support I received from them.”
Hall also voiced his appreciation for IRHS athletic trainer and Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann.
“Todd used to scare me when I was a freshman, but over the past four years, I’d like to believe that I have built a great connection with him,” said Hall. “He was always there if I needed something and was the first to crack a joke during a serious matter to try to cheer me up. I can’t tell you how many times he said he’d have to have to cut my arm off after I had surgery on my shoulder. Todd has been very supportive of me.”
Hall is also thankful for his classmates throughout Indian River High School.
“The support that I’ve received at Indian River High is what kept me going,” he noted. “All I’ve ever wanted is for my high school to remember me, and for me to make a positive impact and a legacy here. I wanted to show everyone that I could do something with my life. Because of every one of my fellow students, I can truly say that I feel like I have. Each of them played a role in motivating me.”
As much as Hall is anticipating college life in the classroom and on the gridiron, his graduation from high school seems bittersweet.
“This is where I found out who I was,” he said. “My high school gave me my identity, and I did things I only dreamed of doing. I’m going to miss looking up in the stands after making the big hit, scoring a game-winning touchdown or making a game-saving interception. I’m going to miss wearing a doo-rag to all the track meets and breaking all the jumping records at IR. I’m going to miss all my teammates. It seemed like it was all a dream. But then you blink, and it’s gone.”
He realizes that his career at Salisbury University will require the same mentality that made him a talented, trusted student athlete.
“I’ve always kept my head focused as a player,” he said. “If I do what I know to do, listen to my coaches and in the end, I will be starting on that field on Saturdays early in my career. I will do anything to make that happen, just like I did as a freshman in high school,” he concluded.
An even loftier goal
Earning his bachelor’s degree in physical therapy and playing NCAA Division III football at Salisbury University top Hall’s list of career goals he hopes to achieve. So, too, is being the best at whatever he is achieving.
“Let’s be honest — nothing is worth doing if you don’t plan on doing the best possible job,” he said.”
And he hopes to keep his career elevator moving upward.
“I know it’s a longshot, but it has been done before,” he said, his voice inflection all business. “Look, it definitely won’t happen if I don’t try… I want to play in the National Football League. I have had that goal since I was a little boy, and I promised myself as a child that I wouldn’t give in, that I would give it my best shot. And I am holding myself to that,” Hall added quickly. “I love the quote I heard starting when I was 8 years old. It goes, ‘You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take’!”