There is no “sophomore jinx.”
Not on Indian River High head baseball coach Steve Longo’s playoff-bound team.
Two of his talented 10th-graders recently delivered in the clutch.
Right-handed reliever Chase Ruley pitched a gutsy four innings of relief to earn the win on Thursday, May 18.
And when he needed solid defensive support, classmate Jace Jarmon delivered to help the hurler protect a one-run lead.
The sophomore sensations helped the DIAA playoff-bound Indian River baseball team outlast an upset-minded visiting Newark Charter squad, 6-5, in the regular-season finale for both clubs.
The triumph snapped a three-game IR losing streak and potentially helped elevate their DIAA state playoff seeding in the 24-team championship tournament.
The Indians (14-5) began the 2023 postseason as a No. 13 seed and hosted No. 20 seed Laurel (10-7) in an opening round game beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.
The winner advances to a second-round matchup at No. 4 seed Conrad in Wilmington, with the first pitch set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 27.
Trailing the Indians 6-4, the Patriots (8-10) had two on and no outs in the sixth inning when junior Jordan Nietfelt doubled to deep centerfield to chase home one run. Centerfielder Roman Keith quickly retrieved the ball and hit cutoff man Jarmon. The middle infielder whipped a strike to catcher Ben Murray, who had plenty of time to apply the tag and prevent the tying run from scoring.
After an intentional walk, Newark Charter had runners at the corners with one out.
Charter’s Sean Luxton laced a ground ball up the middle toward centerfield. Jarmon quickly bolted to his left, fielded the sphere cleanly, stepped on second base for one out and airmailed the relay throw to first baseman Chance Hocker, to help Ruley escape the jam and avoid a tie score.
Ruley walked the leadoff hitter in the visitors’ seventh before recording the final three outs, improving his won-lost mark to 2-0. He surrendered just one run on six hits and three walks, while fanning two.
Earlier, the Indians had rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the home fifth. Keith, a Salisbury University commit, smacked a two-run double, and Ruley drilled an RBI-single to tie the score, 4-4. Senior Jamison Bender’s run-producing grounder gave IR its first lead of the game, and another run subsequently scored on Jarmon’s fielder’s choice chopper that resulted in an off-target throw to home plate.
The Patriots had taken a 4-1 lead in the fourth on a sacrifice-fly RBI by Mason Spencer, a wild pitch and Nietfeld’s RBI-single. The Indians tied the score, 1-1, on a double steal in the first frame after Newark Charter had taken a 1-0 lead on senior Ty Ciarlo’s RBI single in their half of the inning.
Indians’ starting pitcher Ben Cordrey, a Queens University of Charlotte commit, pitched into the fourth, allowing three hits and three walks, while striking out four.