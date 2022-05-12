“In the 69th minute!”
“Indian River goal scored by Hanna Bird!”
“Assisted by Hanna Bird!”
That was the public address announcer’s call to inform the crowd about the eighth of nine Indian River goals en route to a one-sided home field victory in Dagsboro late on the afternoon of Saturday, March 31, 2021.
Did the all-knowing soccer gods figure out a way for the same player to set up and score the same goal?
Or, was there a typo on the roster in the press box?
Then again, did two IR girls’ soccer players have the same name?
Almost.
Since the 2018-2019 school year, two senior student athletes with nearly identical monikers have been traversing the hallways, classrooms, workout rooms, soccer practice and game pitches of Indian River High School.
Both of the ladies bring the same high caliber of midfield and defensive play to an outstanding girls’ soccer program that is perennially in the fight for the DIAA Division II championship.
Hannah Bird and Hanna Bird — their first names identical except for a single H — are indeed two different senior soccer players. And, while they are not related, they are close friends and teammates on head coach Steve Kilby’s talented and highly successful contingent.
Both are also extremely talented keys to the Indians’ futbol fortunes by consistently playing well and providing outstanding defensive and midfield play, as well as tremendous leadership to their teammates.
“The one thing that people always ask us when they find out our team has two ‘Hanna Birds’ is, ‘Are you guys related’?” said Hannah Bird, who turned 18 last September. “I would like to make it clear that we are not related in any way.”
But make no mistake — this dynamic senior duet is a closely-knit pair in the classroom and on the field.
“Hannah and I have been friends for eight years, but high school brought us closer,” said Hanna Bird, who will turn 18 in August. “We’ve always had the same homeroom, and we’re in the same clubs.”
Starting in goal
During her freshman year in the spring of 2019, Hanna Bird handled the Indians’ goalkeeping duties for the majority of the schedule. She compiled a 12-6 win-loss mark, allowing 26 goals (a 1.41 goals-against average) and notched eight shutouts for a team that advanced to the state semifinal before losing to eventual Division II state champion Caravel Academy.
She moved to defense in 2021, employing her shutdown backline skills while contributing one goal and two assists. So far this season, Hanna has two goals and six points through games on April 28.
Meanwhile, Hannah Bird scored a goal and four points as a freshman midfielder in 2019. She was an even more effective defensive force while increasing her offensive productivity to three goals and 10 points in 2021 as the Indians reached the state semifinals, before again falling to eventual champ Caravel. So far this season, Hannah Bird has three goals and 10 points through games on April 28.
“We have been so fortunate to have both Hanna and Hannah,” said head coach Steve Kilby. “Both of these young ladies have such great leadership qualities that they each always put to good use. Both ‘Hann Mae’ and ‘Birdy’ were important to our conference championship season last year, and I am hoping for their continued contributions to our team’s success.
“I am sad that they are both seniors, because when they graduate, we will have two big holes to fill in our roster,” Kilby added. “However, I am really happy for them both as they move on to next steps in their lives.”
Bird watchers know who’s who
Owning similar names while playing at such a high level initially took some getting used to for both student athletes.
“It certainly makes playing interesting,” said Hanna Bird. “Sometimes when one of us gets yelled at, we’re not sure who [coach Kilby] is [admonishing].”
But now, after playing together for so long, “It feels normal, and we don’t think much of it. We’ve become very close friends and teammates, and we really understand how each other plays on the field,” said Hannah Bird. “We started playing soccer together at River Soccer Club. I was given the nickname ‘Birdie,’ and people still call me by that.”
According to Hanna Bird, “we’ve been friends for all eight years we have played together, but our high school [experience] brought us closer. We are in the same clubs and have always had the same homeroom, where we’ve been seated next to each other. She moved here in the summer of 2014.”
Hanna Bird is the daughter of Patricia and John Bird of Ocean View. She stands 5-foot-2, has brown hair and is the younger sister of Josh Bird (IRHS Class of 2021), a standout First Team All Henlopen Conference midfielder who helped Kilby’s 2020 Indian River boys’ soccer team capture the DIAA Division II championship.
Hannah Bird is the daughter of Bridget and Doug Bird of Selbyville, where the family moved from Winchester, Va., a decade ago. She stands 5-foot-6 and has blonde hair. Her brother, Connor, plays on the boys soccer team at Indian River.
So, how can new friends, parents, public address announcers, play-by-play broadcasters and IR soccer spectators identify them individually and accurately?
Hanna Bird claims that she was always called ‘Hanna’ “because I’d been here longer,” while Hannah Bird gained the nickname “Birdie” within their social circles.
Hanna Bird also goes by “Hanna Mae” — so named by her grandmother, Darlene Gray, who feeds the team and organizes their fundraising banquets.
As a result, we are proud to reintroduce No. 14, Hannah “Birdie” Bird, and No. 16, Hanna “Mae” Bird.
Mystery solved!
Having a positive impact on their lives
Both young ladies enthusiastically praise others for making a positive impact on their lives and success. Hanna Bird credits her older brother Josh, dad (John) and Kilby with helping her remain diligent about playing at a higher level.
“Coach can always joke with us, but we know when to be serious,” she said. “My dad drove me to every soccer game and tournament. And Josh always pushed me to be as strong as him, and to be as good a captain as he was.”
Hannah Bird also credits coach Kilby, “who has really influenced my love for the game. He is a lot of fun, and you can tell he truly cares about each of his players,” she said. “My Shore FC coaches, Thomas Hummel, Mike Leach and Stephanie Reyes, have really pushed me to become a better player and to achieve my goal of playing college soccer. Lastly, I would not be where I am today in my soccer career without my family.”
Both young ladies are outstanding students. Hanna Bird has earned Honor Roll and National Honor Society kudos, and is an All Academic Henlopen Conference honoree. Hannah Bird, a Second Team All State selection last year, is also an NHS student, All Academic Henlopen Conference awardee and a member of the Leo Club.
Both ladies have also given back to their school and fellow student athletes by serving as two of the six female team managers for the Indian River High boys’ soccer squad (https://www.coastalpoint.com/sports/helpful-half-dozen-tackles-many-tasks-for-ir-boys-soccer-team/article_9ddbd82e-430d-11ec-ad68-6b0eb95f7cb9.html).
The close friends and teammates have each mapped out definitive paths to successful futures. Hannah Bird plans to study education curriculum at McDaniel College (Westminster, Md.), where she also hopes to earn a spot on the Green Terror women’s soccer team. Hanna Bird plans to attend the University of Connecticut or take part in the Delaware Tech Seeds program as she pursues a career in the medical field.
Before that, however, both Hannah “Birdie” Bird and Hanna “Mae” Bird want to help their team capture the school’s first girls’ DIAA soccer championship.
After that, they plan to celebrate their graduation from Indian River High School by decorating their caps with “all of the names that people have called us to determine the difference between us,” said Hanna Bird.