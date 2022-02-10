The list of former Indian River High School graduates who have taken their athletic talents to the collegiate level is grown. Off of sheer memory, and the help of IR Athletic Director Todd Fuhrman, the list features 20 names of student-athletes that used to don the Green & Gold.
In the fall, five former Indians were swinging field hockey sticks for their college programs.
At Coker College, it was sisters Kaleigh and Rylie Cordrey. Kaleigh appeared in eight games, including two starts, and recorded one goal on her lone shot of the season. Rylie started all 13 of her appearances on the season. She registered nine goals and two assists for a total of 20 points during the campaign. Rylie was also named to South Atlantic Conference Carolinas All-Conference First Team for her season performance and was named South Atlantic Conference Carolinas AstroTurf Offensive Player of the Week back on Nov. 3. The Cobras went 6-9 overall this season.
The University of Mount Olive and Avery Congleton also finished 6-9 overall this past season, with Congleton scoring two goals overall on 21 shots for the Trojans. Two of those wins came against the Cordreys, in identical 2-1 wins. Congleton also met up with former IR teammate Jessica Rybicki twice this year, with Rybicki’s team winning both times.
Rybicki had a good freshman season for the Belmont Abbey College field hockey team. She started and appeared in 18 of the Crusaders’ 19 games this past season, scoring a goal and assisting on two others. Rybicki and the Crusaders went 11-8 overall this season.
Kayler Townsend suited up for Salisbury University this past season for her sophomore year and played in all 20 games, starting in six. She scored four goals to go along with two assists for the Seagulls, who went 12-8 overall.
Women’s Soccer
Izzy Binko and Sia Diakos kicked off their freshmen seasons on the pitch for the University of Maryland-Baltimore County and Wilmington University, respectively.
Binko started and played in all 17 games this season for the Retrievers, who went 5-9-3 overall. She recorded four goals and two assists in those 17 games, including a hat trick in a 5-1 win against Delaware State University on Oct. 7.
Diakos and the Wildcats had an impressive 12-5-2 record this past season, with the IR graduate playing in 15 of those contests — starting once — with two goals and an assist. She scored her first career collegiate goal in a 1-1 draw with Bentley College on Sept. 8, and her second goal came a week later (Sept. 15) against Mercy College.
Indians take to the college athletic fields, courts
• Declan Burke spent his first semester on the campus at Salisbury University as a member of the Seagulls’ cross-country team. He will be joining the SU track and field team in the spring.
• Abby and Savannah O’Shields will be joining forces on the West Virginia Wesleyan softball team this coming spring. Abby is one of the pitching leaders for WVW, and Savannah will provide depth all over the diamond.
• Brandi Mitchell will be playing her freshman season for the Fairleigh Dickinson University softball team this coming spring as well.
• Kealey Allison will be back in green and gold again this coming spring, this time for McDaniel College women’s lacrosse team, as one of the leading offensive players for the Green Terror and the Centennial Conference.
• Helen Davis will be a senior captain for the U.S. Marine Merchant Academy women’s lacrosse team in their 2022 campaign this spring.
• Ben Spencer is gearing up for his freshman season at King’s College for their men’s lacrosse program.
• Lucas Weber is slated to be a member of the U.S. Naval Academy’s track-and-field team this coming spring as well.
• Raychel Ehlers, the most decorated girls’ volleyball player in the IR program’s history, will be participating in her first collegiate season of women’s beach volleyball for the NCAA Division I Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
• J.J. Killen is back for the Wilmington University baseball team this coming season, and will likely be the team’s starting first baseman.
• Tyler Bowen is a member of the Lander University pitching staff for the upcoming spring season. The big righty is looking to crack the pitching rotation in his first season with the NCAA Division II program.
• Kyle Coffey will be pitching for the Arcadia University baseball team this 2022 spring season. The former IR hurler is likely to come out of the bullpen in his first season for the Knights.