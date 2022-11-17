It’s an annual event that has continued to grow every year and is expected to see another large turnout for the 2022 edition as well. The Sea Colony Turkey Trot 5K is set to take place on Sunday, Nov. 27. This year’s run/walk will once again benefit Special Olympics Delaware (SODE), which is a not-for-profit volunteer organization.
“Each year, we are excited to support Special Olympics Delaware with our annual Sea Colony Turkey Trot 5K event,” said Jen Neal, community events, activities and outreach manager for Sea Colony. “Participants will be running/walking through Sea Colony’s beautiful community.”
SODE is a volunteer organization that offers athletes with intellectual disabilities the chance to place in 16 different sports. Net proceeds from the Turkey Trot will help SODE purchase new uniforms and training, as well as equipment for its athletes.
Turkey Trot race-day registration, check-in, start and finish, and the awards presentation, will all take place at the Freeman Fitness Center at Sea Colony, which is located at 38994 Westway Drive near Bethany Beach.
Event organizers said the first 200 registrants will receive a race T-shirt, so early sign-up is encouraged. Pre-registration costs $30 and will end on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Race-day registration will be from 7 to 8:45 a.m. and will cost $35. Those who register online can print, mail or drop-off the registration at the Fitness Center.
There will be refreshments, as well as an awards ceremony, following the race, which will begin at 9 a.m. Runners/walkers will venture the course throughout the Sea Colony community.
Would-be race sponsors are being encouraged to contact Neal at jennifer.Neal@vacasa.com or visit seacolony.com to find the online sponsorship form. There are three different levels for individuals or businesses to sign up to sponsor. Mid-week there were roughly 25 businesses that were signed up as sponsors.