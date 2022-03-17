Pro football players carry a lot of muscle. But sometimes that mass of strength and durability is nowhere near as large as their heart and sense of empathy.
Troy Reeder of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams recently reflected his spirit of love, and of giving, helping a friend in need recently.
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound right inside linebacker autographed and donated an official NFL football to the Feb. 26 “Torrie’s Tribe” benefit at Paradise Pub in Millsboro for the family of Torrie Richmond.
Richmond, an 18-year-old senior at Sussex Central High School, lost her battle with heart disease on Jan. 25. Her grandmother, Nicci Richmond of Ocean View, is a longtime friend of Reeder’s aunt and godmother, Kathy Grube of Frankford.
“Our family is so thankful to my friend Kathy Grube and Troy Reeder for their donation to ‘Torrie’s Tribe,’” said Nicci Richmond. “The football was bid upon and claimed during an auction to help defray the cost of Torrie’s medical care. Torrie stayed with me for the summer last year, and she touched everyone in our Windmill Woods community in one way or another with her infectious smile and gift of gab.”
The winning bidder was Al Tortella, the owner of Paradise Pub, who donated the collectible to Torrie’s parents, Brian and Megan Richmond of Millsboro.