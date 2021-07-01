Finding themselves in a 4-0 hole after just two innings, the Delaware Tribe 13U softball squad mounted an impressive comeback win over the Delaware Express Glanden for an 8-5 USSSA championship-clinching performance on Sunday, June 27, at the Lower Sussex Little League Complex.
It was the second straight USSSA state title for this particular group, which won the 12U title last year. This one came in a higher division — against older teams — but, more importantly, came while the team was battling some adversity with key members of the team out due to injuries.
“It was fun, and we hit the ball well all weekend,” Tribe head coach Dennis Scurci said of his team’s effort. “We played a couple clean games with no errors, and we went long a couple times as well. Ryleigh Smith had her first two travel-ball home runs. She had a grand slam on Saturday, and then another one on Sunday.
“We had a tough game in the finals against the Delaware Express Glanden, found ourselves behind, and then came back to win it in the end. It was a great weekend. We were in the toughest bracket. The Delaware Vipers are probably the No. 1 team in the state, and the Express Glanden are probably No. 2 in the state, and we beat both of them so all in all a great weekend.”
A great weekend, indeed.
The Tribe went 5-0 for the weekend, having won three games on Saturday and two more on Sunday. They scored 41 runs over those five games, while allowing just 11.
In the championship finale, the Tribe got multiple-hit efforts from five different batters, with Sophie Scurci, Ava Snelsire, Ava Calciano, Ashlynn Ullman and Katelyn Murray all collecting two hits. Scurci and Snelsire each scored twice. Ashlynn Ullman smashed a three-run bomb for Tribe, with Snelsire and Calciano also knocking in a pair of runs. Ullman and Calciano each had a double as part of their offensive efforts.
Autumn Cookson came on in relief to pick up the win in the circle for the Tribe as she fired four innings of four-hit ball with six strikeouts. She allowed just two runs, with only one earned.
In the semifinals, the Tribe made quick work of the Delaware Fury, cruising to a 6-0 win. Bailey Ullman swung the big bat for the locals, going a perfect 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Ashlynn Ullman and Ryleigh Smith each had a pair of hits, with Ashlynn scoring twice and Smith once. Katelynn Murray knocked in three runs with a double.
Ramsey Revelle was lights-out for the Tribe, tossing a complete-game shutout with nine strikeouts, while allowing just five hits.
In Saturday’s third game, the Tribe scored twice in the first, five more in the second and three in the fifth, which clearly proved to be more than enough in the 10-1 rout of the Delaware Vipers Black.
Ryleigh Smith was 3-for-4, with one of those hits being a home run. She also had four RBIs and two runs scored. Gracie Hoban was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Bailey Ullman had the other multi-hit effort with a 2-for-4 showing that included an RBI and run scored. Calciano, Snelsire and Ashlynn Ullman all scored twice.
Autumn Cookson won this one for the Tribe with an impressive complete-game effort. She allowed just three hits and the one run.
The first time in the tournament that the Tribe faced the Delaware Express Glanden, it was almost as tough as the championship game. The final score was similar, in that it was a three-run win for the Tribe this time, though it was 7-4.
Six different Tribe players collected one hit apiece, with Snelsire, Calciano, Ryleigh Smith, Baylie Ullman, Katelyn Murray and Kiersten Passwaters each recording a hit.
The Tribe opened the tournament with an early-morning beatdown of the Delaware Fury (a 14U team), 10-1, where the duo of Hoban and Revelle combined on a no-hitter. Hoban covered the first four innings of action, striking out three and walking three, while allowing the one run unearned. Revelle wrapped up the masterpiece with one inning of spotless, two strikeout relief.
Smith blasted a home run and a double as part of her perfect 2-for-2 plate showing that included five RBIs and two runs scored. Calciano also had a double in her 2-for-2 effort that featured three runs scored and an RBI. Murray and Hoban also collected two hits apiece, with Murray knocking in one and scoring another. Bailey Ullman was the only other multiple-hit Tribe member, going 2-for-2 with a run scored.