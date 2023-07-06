Neither hot weather nor injury could sidetrack this team.
The Delaware Tribe 18U Peterson girls’ softball contingent shrugged aside several challenges last weekend to win three of their five games and earn a third-place finish at the 2023 United States Specialty Sports Association Delaware State Championship Tournament. The competition hosted girls’ travel teams from throughout the First State at the Lower Sussex Little League Complex in Roxana on June 24-25.
“I cannot stress how proud I am of our team,” said head coach Brian Peterson. “They played in very hot weather, and several of our players had some type of injury. But they persevered through it all to earn a third-place finish in the tournament. This group of ladies is all heart, and they left it all on the field. I am looking forward to the next tournament.”
The Tribe defeated the SC Lady Bulldogs, 9-3, in their opening game on Saturday, June 24. Ace southpaw Emily Peterson threw five innings, allowing three runs on three hits, while striking out six and walking one. Lainie Davidson had four of the aggressive Tribe’s 11 stolen bases.
Peterson’s squad dropped a 6-4 decision to Midway Motion later on Saturday. Aliyah Walker went three-for-four at the plate to lead a 13-hit Tribe attack. Kiersten Passwaters, Michaela Espisito and Ariyana Gibbs each ripped several hits. Catcher Kerry Kemp was injured on a play at the plate but stayed in the lineup for the rest of the game.
Despite losing their starting backstop and being forced to use an eight-player roster that included only two outfielders, the Tribe defeated the East Coast Panthers, 8-6, later on Saturday. Catcher Lainie Davidson, shortstop Kyla Davis and first-baseman Michaela Espisito each excelled despite playing a different position than normal. Offensively, Passwaters drilled a double, while Peterson smashed a triple.
On Sunday, Kyla Davis tossed an impressive three-hit shutout to lead the Delaware Tribe past Delaware Express Hurd, 3-0. Kyleigh McGee smacked a solo homer in the second inning.
In their final game of the tourney, the Tribe fell to eventual champion Midway Motion, 10-1, on Sunday afternoon.
Delaware Tribe 18U Peterson will play the USSSA Swing for the Rings tourney in central Maryland on July 8-9. They will also compete in the Grand Slam Elite Showcase for college coaches in Wilmington on July 15-16.