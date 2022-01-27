Touchdown, Townsend! Phil Townsend and his coaching staff did it.
Coach Townsend astutely steered the Indian River High football program into the win column.
Townsend was always a solid head football coach with a winning pedigree and game plan. But the dwindling number of student-athletes coming out for the Indian River High gridiron gladiators — coupled with a schedule against primarily perennial playoff teams dressing twice as many students as he could — hardly reflected the program’s true qualities.
Then, in 2021, his stubbornly successful approach finally got Indian River on the better side of the won-lost ledger, at 6-5-0.
His hard-working team also advanced into the DIAA state playoffs for Division 1A (smallest enrollment) schools. It was the first time since 2013 that IR reached the postseason.
The 2021 Indians played with confidence, swagger and a multitude of talent.
In addition to reaching the postseason, IR also posted five or more wins in a season for the first time since 2013 (six), put up 30 or more points five times in the same year for the first time since 2012 (seven) and posted two shutouts in the same season for the first time since 2010 (three).
And, for good measure, the Green & Gold’s student athletes earned 13 spots on the DIAA Class 1A football team.
“One of the biggest reasons for [the 2021 team’s] success was the hard work from our coaching staff, myself and the players,” said Townsend recently. “Our success is due to hours upon hours of preparation being put in year-round, record numbers [of players] in the weight room, a competitive 7-on-7 [off-season] program, and [a solid] spring football program. We also had a group of kids willing to buy into the process [that contributed] to our success.”
Student athlete accountability is key
Do you want to play football for Phil Townsend? No problem. Just make sure that you are or can become accountable for yourself.
“My favorite message as we prepare for the week and then stress before a game is to ‘be physical, play together, and do your job,’” said Townsend. “Everyone needs SOUL, which represents the qualities of Selflessness, Ownership, Unity and the Larger picture.”
In addition to victory on the gridiron, the program’s ultimate goal “is to create [a total initiative] that the entire student body and community can be proud of, both on and off the field,” said Townsend, a native of Milford. “As a result, our goals are to create an atmosphere of pride, and to instill in each player the importance of attitude, confidence, character, knowledge, goal setting, discipline, teamwork and how these principles apply to football, as well as to life.
“Our Indian River football coaching staff will help each athlete achieve their goals and guide each one to become high-performing individuals,” he added. The players will be “able to make positive life decisions and [take] action. The coaching staff will develop a culture where all of our players are viewed as valuable components and contributors to the team effort to be our best and [achieve] success.
Our coaches will also ensure that this team culture is sustainable, and that it will continue as the premise of the football program [every subsequent] season.”
An assist from the DIAA football realignment
Townsend and his staff were the beneficiaries of the DIAA football realignment that designated 14 of the state’s 46 schools as Class 1A. The realignment sent those smaller teams that had been struggling against larger schools into a pair of seven-team districts. The realignment gave the schools renewed hope for becoming winning programs.
“No one wants to be on a losing team,” said Townsend. “If [student-athletes] see year in and year out that there are only a handful of strong teams, they probably won’t want to play if their school isn’t deemed to be strong. I think the realignment was made fair, and it promotes a healthy atmosphere for football.”
Townsend insisted that the new realignment helped him recruit several new players at IR.
“I think the combination of having some success last year” when the team went 3-4-0, “and some new guys who came out during our 7-on-7 summer initiative enabled more individuals to realize that we can compete with other teams.
“I think,” he added, “that some guys came out this year knowing we had a legitimate shot at a playoff run.”
A major part of the IR athletics fabric
Townsend has been a major part of the athletics fabric at Indian River High School. As a student at IR, he wrestled and played defensive end, linebacker, tight end, offensive guard and wide receiver for the football squad from 2004 to 2007.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in history and secondary education with a minor in social studies at Salisbury (Md.) University in 2011 and his master’s degree in education online from Grand Canyon University in 2013.
In between, Townsend “returned home” to IR in 2011 as a social studies teacher and assistant football coach. He quickly contributed to the school’s memorable DIAA state championship run for head coach Ray Steele, spending four seasons as an assistant before accepting the head coaching job in 2015.
Not bad for a Salisbury University freshman who was undecided on what type of degree he would pursue.
“I honestly didn’t know what I wanted to do,” said Townsend, whose college football career at linebacker was cut short by a knee injury in the fall of 2007. “But I wanted to still be involved in football, so I went the coaching route.”
Receiving help along the way
There was help along the way, and plenty of it.
Townsend is quick to praise a multitude of people who helped shape his successful career in the classroom and on the gridiron.
“My Advanced Placement U.S. history teacher, Mr. [Steve] Carey, made me want to pursue a degree in history,” he said. “He made class exciting and was always funny,” and as a result, “I have always enjoyed history! The past tells the future!
“I had several coaches who have impacted me,” added Townsend. “My high school football coach, Jimmy Bunting, was the one who made me really [want to become a] head coach. I saw what he did year-round to help the students and the program.”
Additional coaches who also made a significant impact on him along the way “helped me grow as an educator and coach,” added Townsend. “They included [former IR teacher and defensive coordinator] Mr. [Mike] Norton, [former IR instructor and offensive coordinator] Mr. [Paul] Kmetz and Mr. [current IR wrestling head coach Jeff] Windish. This is a list that could go on and on.”