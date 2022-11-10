Special Olympics athletes, pictured, front row, from left, Maura Ganc, Missy Coiner-Williams, Carol Bak, Emma Papini, Patrick Callow, Tiffany Natale, Sasha Hudson, Wendi Revels, Nathan Longley, Joe Henkel, Robert Smith and Colin Mullen celebrate the opening of the new bocce ball courts with, from left, back row: Councilwoman Colleen Twardzik, Councilman Don Walsh, Councilman Tom Maly, OVPD Chief Ken McLaughlin, Mayor John Reddington, Ryan MacFee, Councilman Cobb, Rob Bailey, Stan Bak, Cpl. AnnMarie Dalton, Town Manager Carol Houck, Capt. Heath Hall and Sgt. Sidney Ballentine.