On Friday, Nov. 4, the Town of Ocean View celebrated the opening of its public bocce ball courts with a ribboncutting at John West Park. The mayor and council members were present, as were town staff, Special Olympics Delaware’s area director, coaches, athletes and families from the Special Olympics Delaware–Sussex Area bocce ball team, the Sussex Riptide, and local residents. Special guests included Tom Natelli Jr. and Ryan MacPhee from Natelli Communities, who partnered with the Town to design and construct the facility.
Mayor John Reddington spoke about the partnerships that led to the courts being developed, stating that the “the long-time partnership between the Ocean View Police Department and Special Olympics Delaware led to the Town’s partnership with Natelli Communities, and in turn is the reason we now have this state-of-the-art facility in our park.”
The mayor further expressed his “sincere appreciation to Natelli Communities for its generous donation, on behalf of the Town.”
Police Chief Ken McLaughlin spoke of future tournaments that the department and Town will be planning with Special Olympics, suggesting the Natelli Cup to be a fitting name. Rob Bailey, Area Director for Special Olympics Delaware, thanked the Town and Natelli Communities for providing “fully accessible bocce ball courts for the athletes.”
Coach Stan Bak introduced the athletes in attendance and said he “truly appreciated the opportunity for the Sussex Riptide team to use the Ocean View facility as their home courts.”
Reddington and MacFee, who oversaw the construction, unveiled the stone bearing a plaque recognizing the company’s contribution to John West Park.
The new courts are now open to the public, who can find an active calendar noting days and times the Riptide will have the courts reserved, on the Town’s website at OceanViewDe.Gov, as well as information on how to register for access to equipment.
After thanking the Quiet Resorts Chamber for its support, Town Manager Carol Houck advised the crowd that “the Town hopes to offer introductory lessons next spring for residents.”