Over three previous pickleball articles in the Coastal Point, I wrote about doubles, which is what we almost all play. The first article was about defensive doubles when receiving, the second about offensive doubles when serving, and the third about stacking in pickleball doubles to maximize your strengths and minimize weaknesses. You can use the search function at CoastalPoint.com to review any or all of those.
But this week, it’s about game day, and I took these notes from my diary:
Finally, it is tournament day. I got up very early, even before the proverbial early bird, and made myself a substantial breakfast. I did yoga stretches, and then tried to harness the power of my mind in meditation exercises. Tournament play began at 8 a.m., and Maurice, my partner, and I wanted to be there plenty early so we would stay relaxed.
We both wandered up to the official tournament desk to sign in, and the lady asked me, “What was your name?” Immediately, I replied, “Do you know something I don’t?” I eventually let her off the hook by saying, “Young lady, when you reach my age you will probably be more sensitive to verb tense as well. My name is ‘the Baron,’ not ‘was.’
Playing competitive pickleball doubles (or singles) is much different than playing in a regular weekly group, even if it is composed of the best area players.
When I started the Delmarva Pickleball League, the Ocean View Crew was playing their first match against Ocean Pines. One of my players came off the court with his head down after a real trouncing and told me that he beat that same team badly last week. I said I was not aware of any tournaments the past week. He said, “No tournament, just last week’s regular session.” I said, “That’s the entire point of the league.”
In competitive racket sports, there are always a great many practice players who beat just about everyone, but who can never get past the first round of any serious tournament. I’m sure next week I will get some calls or emails from old tennis buddies who will ask me if I was talking about X or Y, or some who might ask if I was talking about them.
At a tournament, you will likely see new players and styles for the first time, and they might have some well-practiced shots that you have never experienced nor even knew existed. You will feel a different kind of pressure, because you don’t want to let your partner down because of the cost of travel, hotel, tournament fees, etc.
At the tournament, there might not be any practice courts, and you might have to play with just a few minutes’ warmup. Then, at the same time you normally eat lunch, you might play again, with no rest between matches. Don’t complain, because it is the same for your competition.
If you eat too much in advance, it feels like a glob in the stomach. If you don’t eat enough, you feel lightheaded and weak. You need to hydrate, but a nervous stomach might not allow you that necessity. The courts where the event is played might play faster, or slower, or grip the ball and alter rebound. Then there are the lights, a noisy announcement system, teenaged girls waving. ... Oh, that’s right — they think it’s funny when you pass out and they take you away on a gurney.
My point is that there are a lot of new distractions and inconveniences you don’t have when you play the same old crowd on the same old courts.
One of the first things that could go in this tournament environment is something as simple as flexibility. From the sideline, we can see some players have stiff legs, almost like stilts. They might stand on their heels, rather than their toes, because of this unseen but palpable tension.
A very good example was when the older Billie Jean King, with a billion people around the world watching, beat then-teenage sensation Chris Evert at Wimbledon in the final. What did Evert’s coach say about her loss? She was not bending her knees. That’s one of the first things to go when your body yields to pressure.
Our own Squash Hall of Famer Maurice Heckscher told me that, just before he went out to play in the Squash World Championship finals, his coach told him he could not play his best with straight legs. She was smartly telling him the same simple tip: Pay attention, bend your knees.
Bent knees allow you to lower your weight to the ground, maintain better balance, and make those last micro-second adjustments to get into position and control the ball.
This is the reason that tournament players need to practice, practice, and practice some more. To deal with these distractions, you need to be totally confident in your own game — and that confidence is a result of practice.
You also need to be able to concentrate well beyond any irritations, and therefore the need for yoga and match experience in some less-important tournaments. It is called being “tournament tough.”
When I was heavily involved in tennis, I described the top 500 players in the world this way: Within the last 500 (Group 4 or 400-500), the average player, if you viewed them from court-side, you would deem them great and wonder how anyone could ever beat them. But they might have an injury, lack of belief in their game, not speedy enough, etc.
Group 3 literally have all the physical requirements, no injuries, and have world-class shots, yet they linger in that level their entire career. Their desire to continue developing is likely the culprit.
Group 2 (200-300) also have mastered the game, and worked harder to improve their physical game, played more world-class competition than the others, and have worked their way into this elite group. They are likely passing up or down through Group 2.
Group 1, they literally have all the shots, physical stamina, and have even more world-class tournaments or competition under their belts. But they also own some additional physical benefit, such as lightning-fast hands, great eyesight, court speed, flexibility, and a devastating shot or technique. When you are in the business of awarding contracts to these players like I was, there is also sometimes that unknown that you can’t really define. Hungrier? More disciplined? Or just a hunch in your gut.
Yet, week after week, only the top 10 — despite there being a hundred evenly-matched, unbelievably-talented players in their group — appear in the finals of well-known tournaments. And among those 10, three or four dominate week after week. What do they have that others do not? I’ve asked many of them, and frequently mentioned is the ability to have laser-like focus, as well as self-belief.
But, for my audience this week, few will be making a run for the top slot of world champion — yet it is so satisfying and enjoyable to understand and work your way up these levels, take on the pressure and distractions, and push your body to achieve your own improved performance after every match. It is an adrenaline high!
I hope you have liked my series on pickleball doubles.
Remember, a good pickleball team moves as one, otherwise the match is already done.
Don’t move? The score will soon be zero for you, 11 for the other two.
Let me know if there is another pickleball subject you would like for me to explain. Also, don’t miss the next article, because I am writing about old joints from my military days.