With her love of the beach, and a desire to stay in shape for her soccer and gymnastics seasons, Madison Tipton found it an easy choice to want to be a lifeguard during the summer.
It certainly didn’t hurt having someone who’s been through the daily grind of being a lifeguard in her own house to help her along the way.
For Madison Tipton, a rising senior at Indian River High School, there was only one clear choice for her when, three years ago, she started looking for a summer job.
“We do a lot of running, long-distance running, which helps a lot for soccer,” said Tipton, who does not swim competitively for the IR swim team. “The swimming and daily workouts help with overall strength and conditioning for gymnastics and soccer. We do a lot of push-ups and pull-ups for strength building.
“My dad lifeguarded when he was young, like forever, and he made all of these lifelong friends that he still has today. So I just followed in his footsteps, I guess you could say.”
Tipton is a lifeguard on the private beach of Sussex Shores, and she readily admits that guarding a private beach is much different than a public beach a stone’s throw from her stand near Bethany.
“I love meeting all the people that come out here all the time,” said Tipton, who lives with her parents, Tom and Kristin Tipton, in Ocean View. “Private beaches certainly have a lot less people, and you get to build more of a personal relationship with them. You learn about the people, and they will come up to you and talk to you about themselves, and want to learn about you. You are more comfortable with what they can do in the water by seeing them all the time.”
Being on a private beach, there’s certainly not as much action as far as rescues go, but Tipton said there have been some on occasion.
“We’ve had some, but most of the time it’s the older people falling down in the white water, and we have to help them up,” said Tipton. “Knock on wood, there hasn’t been anything major here in my first two years.”
Tipton said she is hoping that when she heads off to college after graduation next year — where she hopes to major in meteorology or atmosphere science — that she’ll still be coming home in the summer to continue her lifeguarding career.
“That’s the hope,” she said.