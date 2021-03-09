3. DIII Gentry WPS_4714.jpg

Worcester Prep senior Hunter Gentry of Selbyville signs his Letter of Commitment to play Division III Men’s Lacrosse at St. John Fisher College in New York.

On March 5, three Worcester Preparatory School (WPS) senior student-athletes, Vincent Petrera of Salisbury, Md., Claire Williams of Berlin, Md., and Hunter Gentry of Selbyville, signed their Letters of Commitment to play sports in college.

Petrera signed his Letter of Commitment to play Division I Men’s Soccer at Villanova in Pennsylvania. Claire Williams signed her Letter of Commitment to play Division III Women’s Lacrosse at Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania. Hunter Gentry signed his Letter of Commitment to play DIII Men’s Lacrosse at St. John Fisher College in New York.

Hunter Gentry of Selbyville, seated, center, signs his Letter of Commitment to play Division III Men’s Lacrosse at St. John Fisher College in New York. Also pictured are, from left: seated, his father, Gary Gentry, and his mother, Leesa Gentry; standing, Worcester Prep Director of Athletics Matt McGinnis, Gentry’s brother Austin (WPS Class of 2023), Director of College Counseling Vickie Garner and Head of School Dr. John McDonald.

