On March 5, three Worcester Preparatory School (WPS) senior student-athletes, Vincent Petrera of Salisbury, Md., Claire Williams of Berlin, Md., and Hunter Gentry of Selbyville, signed their Letters of Commitment to play sports in college.
Petrera signed his Letter of Commitment to play Division I Men’s Soccer at Villanova in Pennsylvania. Claire Williams signed her Letter of Commitment to play Division III Women’s Lacrosse at Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania. Hunter Gentry signed his Letter of Commitment to play DIII Men’s Lacrosse at St. John Fisher College in New York.
