The green expanse of the St. Georges Tech lacrosse field beckoned.
She smiled, her heart skipped a beat, and she shed a quick tear of sheer joy.
This was the moment that she had hoped and prayed for.
Reentry into competitive athletics can be a major struggle, fraught with setbacks and disappointment.
But Indian River High School senior and four-year varsity lacrosse and field hockey standout Emma Ruley felt right at home returning to compete alongside her teammates.
Once she ran onto the field, it felt as if she’d never been out of the lineup the entire season.
It was Monday afternoon, April 25, the first day of school after spring break.
Ruley, a 5-foot-3 offensive dynamo, scored a goal and assisted on another to help the Indian River girls’ lacrosse team to their second victory of the season, 12-6, over the Hawks in Middletown.
She looked right at home traversing the field, almost as if she’d been playing all season.
Truth be told, Ruley had missed the last three games of the 2021 girls’ lacrosse season with a torn ACL, and the first half of the 2022 campaign due to something far more serious.
In part thanks to the medical and rehabilitative professionals and services available to her, the Fenwick Island resident had survived.
But not just survived, mind you. She resumed her academic responsibilities, and continued being a standout performer and team leader on the field.
The road to recovery
Early on the morning of Jan. 6, Ruley suffered a stroke. She was flown to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del., where she immediately went into surgery. After the medical team removed a blood clot from her brain, the 18-year-old student-athlete spent a week in recovery as the youngest patient in the stroke unit.
A subsequent test detected a hole in her heart.
“We really don’t know what caused the stroke. But, afterward, we learned she had a PFO, and they are pretty positive the clot traveled to her brain through that hole in her heart,” said Lisa Ruley, Emma’s mother.
A PFO (patent foramen ovale) is a hole in the heart that didn’t close the way it should have after birth. The small flaplike opening is located between the right and left upper chambers of the heart.
On March 9, Emma Ruley underwent surgery to close and repair the hole. After a week of recovery, she began practicing and running in preparation to rejoin the Indians girls’ lacrosse team.
“I participated in physical and occupational therapy, and now I am stronger than ever,” she said recently with a bright smile. “This hardship has made me realize how lucky I am to be able to play again. I hope my story can inspire athletes with mental and physical injuries to not give up, and keep playing and keep getting stronger, because one day you won’t have those opportunities anymore.
“Returning to play [after] my stroke during lacrosse season was the best feeling ever,” she quickly added. “I am very grateful to be still playing. In January, I simply thought my athletic career was over. I never thought I would be able to play again!” The St. Georges Tech game, she said, “was a very emotional game for me, and I felt a wave of relief being on the field again. I have recovered from both injuries pretty quickly — in and out of therapy — and I am stronger than ever now,” and, she said, looking forward to playing college field hockey.
Four-year scoring phenom
Ruley began making her mark on the school’s field hockey program as a freshman, when she quickly followed the lead of her older teammates. She scored the first goal of her high school career in the 2018 season-opener, an 8-0 victory at Woodbridge on Sept. 12.
“It has been a very fulfilling experience playing four years of Indian River field hockey,” said Ruley, who was born in Odessa. “I looked up to teammates such as Rylie Cordrey” — a field hockey player at Coker University who will transfer to and play for Wingate University — “and Avery Congelton,” who is currently playing field hockey at the University of Mount Olive, “when I was a freshman and sophomore. Both of them had a strong work ethic and they aspired to play at the next level.
“During those years, I got the opportunity to play in a state championship game, and it was the experience of a lifetime,” added Ruley of the game against Delmar in 2019. “During my junior and senior years, I considered myself a leader on the team, and I enjoyed helping grow the game and influencing younger girls to start playing field hockey. Indian River’s field hockey is a very special program to me, and I am very excited for the future freshmen to flourish and make opportunities for the future at our school.”
Ruley finished her field hockey career with 44 goals and 67 points, achieving single-season career highs of 17 goals and 22 points as a senior.
“Emma is a wonderful athlete who has a bright future ahead of her,” said Jodi Stone, IR’s field hockey head coach from 2012 to 2020. “She is a passionate field hockey player who is self-driven to perform at an elite level.
“Emma has been instrumental in advancing the level of competition for the field hockey program at Indian River High School, both as a leader and as an athlete,” added Stone. “Not only has Emma dedicated herself to the game of field hockey during the season, but she has worked hard during the off-season to perfect her game.”
“Emma is one of the most talented field hockey players to ever come through Indian River High School,” said Molly Chamberlain, IR’s field hockey assistant coach. “She has excellent stick skills, awareness and her field hockey game IQ is at another level. Emma is as passionate and determined as they come. She never takes a day off.
“Whenever I need help coaching off season camps and clinics, she is always the first one to volunteer,” added Chamberlain. “As a coach, you can’t ask for more than what Emma Ruley brings to the table.”
As a lacrosse player, Emma duplicated her field hockey success by putting constant pressure on rival defenders and goalies. In only her second game as a freshman, she netted two goals and set up another in a 15-10 loss to visiting Gunston School on March 29, 2019.
She recently finished her lacrosse career with 38 goals, including 10 this season, despite only playing for half the season.
“The successes I’ve had in both field hockey and lacrosse are due to the relationships that I’ve built with teammates, and how we use communication on and off the field to build our skills and confidence,” said Ruley. “In both sports, creating a special bond with your teammates is huge. It provides a support system, and it creates trust on the field. Communication is a big factor in a win-or-lose situation. Confidence plays a big role in success. You need to be confident in yourself and your teammates in every aspect of the game.”
Indian River girls’ lacrosse head coach Cat Roselli lauded Ruley for “overcoming great obstacles this year to be able to play. She bounced back in no time and made a big impact on our offense,” said Roselli. “She was able to lead the younger players, and guide them into offensive motion and sets.”
In between the field hockey and lacrosse seasons in 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, Ruley emerged as a “buddy” to her teammates on the Indians’ Unified basketball team.
“It has been very fulfilling to play Unified basketball,” said Ruley. “I love creating an opportunity for others to play, and I enjoy spending time with students who have disabilities. My teammates and I love interacting and encouraging each other. We teach the other athletes how to be a good teammate and good team players, all while we’re having fun. I just love being a part of something so rewarding.”
Indian River Unified hoops head coach Sam O’Shields called Ruley “a hard worker who always did what she could to lift her teammates up. She is truly a joy to coach.”
Emma has served her student colleagues as Student Council president and secretary of the school’s National Honor Society chapter. Her honors include Academic All Henlopen Conference kudos, First Team All-State and All-Conference for field hockey, the Delaware Women’s Alliance for Sport & Fitness Athlete of Promise Award, being named a WBOC-Mountaire Farms Scholar Athlete and the Women of Will Senior Athlete of the Year award.
A beneficiary of many helping hands
While she is proud of her success on the field and court and in the classroom, Emma is quick to credit those who have significantly helped her along the way.
Dr. David Carter, an Indian River High School assistant principal “has made the biggest impact on my success,” she noted. “During field hockey season, he would come to our games, give us pep-talks and be there to cheer us on. In school, he always makes an effort to see how I am doing in my classes. Especially after my stroke, he has given me many resources and opportunities, and is always looking out for me. He has provided me with motivation to be able to play again after my medical incident.”
Ruley said she is also extremely thankful to Todd Fuhrmann, IR’s head athletic trainer and athletic director.
“Todd has been a great supporter through my [rehab from] injuries during my junior and senior years,” she said. “He got me right into physical therapy once I tore my ACL” in the spring of 2021. “He taped me before each practice and game, and iced me as well. He gave me workout programs to get stronger throughout my weightlifting class, which helped a lot.
“Todd was also very encouraging to [help] me play lacrosse again my senior year,” Ruley added. “He reached out to my family and provided great support when I was in the hospital. He helped me through my rehab and made sure I was ready to get back on the field for my final [half-] season. I really appreciate Todd and everything he has done for me throughout my high school experience at Indian River High.”
Emma is also thankful for the support that she receives from her family.
“Their constant support has made me the athlete I am today, and I am forever grateful for them,” she said. “They always make an effort to attend my games. My mom helped me find the right college for my future, and she also encouraged me to put myself out there and attend showcases and clinics. My dad,” she added of her father, Doug Ruley, “has always cheered me on during competition and helped me improve my game. And my brother Chase attends most of my games and tournaments even after a long day” of Indian River varsity baseball practice.
Emma’s younger brother, Chase Ruley, has followed in her cleat-steps as a standout freshman-student athlete. He earned varsity playing time for the Indian River boys’ soccer team last fall and is the starting second-baseman (and third-baseman) for the varsity baseball squad that reached the postseason for the second straight season.
“I am very fortunate to have had one year of high school with Chase,” said Emma. “I am an extremely proud sister watching him play on varsity as a freshman. He is one of the hardest working people on the team and he deserves his position. I enjoy watching him play soccer and baseball. I cannot wait to see him flourish in his high school career. I am his biggest fan! I am sad to leave him behind while I am at college, but he is an amazing student-athlete, and he will continue to impress me and make me proud.”
Moving on up, to Millersville
Ruley said she is extremely excited to have the opportunity to play college field hockey at Millersville University in Millersville, Pa. She said she hopes to duplicate her early success from high school as a member of the Marauders’ field hockey team, which competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC).
“My coaches and teammates played a huge part in why I chose the school,” she said of Millersville’s coaches and her future teammates. “I want to play at that level while studying to become a physician’s assistant, and this school is giving me the opportunity to do both. The campus and field all feel like home, and I’m excited that I’ll be there beginning this fall.”
A fond four-goal farewell
On a fog-enshrouded lacrosse field following the team’s Senior Day celebration on May 12, Emma Ruley bid a joyous, memorable farewell to her high school’s lacrosse program the same way she greeted it back in the spring of 2019 — by scoring a goal.
Four, to be exact, as the Indians finished their regular season by defeating visiting Hodgson Vo-Tech, 14-7 at Indian River High School sstadium.
Prior to the game, the “Words of Wisdom” that she had written on her Senior Day form rang out over the loudspeakers as they were shared with the crowd by the public address announcer.
“When you finally reach the day that you can’t play and you can only watch, then you will know how much you love something that you once took for granted,” her words rang out. “Play every game like it’s your last, because it very well could be. Appreciate what you have before it turns into something that you had.”