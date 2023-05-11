The “commit parade” continues to grow at Indian River High School, as three more student athletes have committed to studying and performing athletically at the collegiate level.
“The increasing numbers of our student athletes who are committing to colleges where they will study and engage in intercollegiate competition is an indicator that our teachers and coaches at Indian River High School are doing an outstanding job of preparing these young people for the future — both in the classroom, and on the field and hardwood,” said Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann. “Our student athletes are a great example of how hard work and dedication in the classroom and on the field can create great rewards.”
During a college signing celebration on Friday, April 28, in the school’s gymnasium, three student athletes made their commitments and celebrated their achievements with overjoyed classmates, teammates, coaches, teachers, family members and friends.
Samuel “Sam” Kerneklian
Hometown: Millsboro
College you are committing to: Georgian Court University, a private Roman Catholic institution located in Lakewood, N.J. The Lions are an NCAA Division II member competing in the Central Athletic Collegiate Conference (CACC).
What sport are you committing to play in college? Men’s soccer
Player specifics: The 5-foot-10 right-footed soccer player was a standout at central midfield for the 2021 and 2022 Indians.
Names of coaches who recruited you: Head coach Dino Raso and assistant coach Robbie Fitzpatrick.
Please describe your contact and relationships with the college’s coaches: “I’ve met them, and they are really nice people,” said Kerneklian. “I’m happy to see that they think I’m good enough for this level, and I’m excited to get to work. They’ve done a really good job with the program, and I can’t wait to contribute to the team.”
What subject will you major in? Education.
Please describe the emotions you are feeling about your commitment. “It’s a blessing that I can continue playing this sport competitively. I’m very thankful to the GCU coaching staff for giving me this opportunity, and am thankful to all my coaches and teammates that I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and training with for the past two years. Moving from New York to Delaware during COVID was tough, but everyone at Indian River High School and Coastal Atlantic Football Club welcomed me with open arms to their teams as a friend. I can’t thank them enough for that. I’m really excited for this next chapter and being able to meet a new family.”
What about this school appeals to you? “The athletic center is really nice, the campus is small, and everyone I’ve talked to has been really friendly. They also offer great financial support and have competitive sports programs.”
Please describe the support you’ve received from IR coaches, the school’s Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann, the administration, etc.: “I am thankful to my soccer coaches Steve Kilby and Brandt Mais and so many others. I’ve had an opportunity to join the team as a stranger while everyone else has known each other for many years. They made me feel really welcome, as if I’d known everyone for a while, and gave me a chance to play for the team and make an impact. Without them helping me through the season, this wouldn’t be possible. I also appreciate Todd Fuhrmann for helping me overcome injuries during the season.”
Please describe the support you’ve received from your parents and family: “My family was very supportive throughout the whole recruiting process. They always believed I could play at the college level, and they helped me stay level-headed.”
What is your career goal? “I want to earn Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year honors, and win an NCAA national championship.”
Bryce Rickabaugh
Hometown: Dagsboro.
College you are committing to: McDaniel College in Westminster, Md. The Green Terror is an NCAA Division III member that competes in the Centennial Conference.
What sport are you committing to play in college? Men’s lacrosse.
Played specifics: The 5-foot, 7-inch student-athlete is a right-handed lacrosse faceoff specialist who also wrestled during his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons at IRHS.
Name of coach who recruited you: Head coach T.C. DiBartolo.
Please describe your contact and relationship with the college’s coach: “I stay in communication through emails and text messages with Coach DiBartolo,” said Bryce. “When I met him, he was very open and honest right from the start. He actually grew up in Roxana, Del., and attended Indian River High School. I like his coaching philosophy.”
What subject will you major in? Business.
Please describe the emotions you are feeling about your commitment. “I honestly can’t believe that I have this opportunity to play lacrosse at the next level. I knew next to nothing about lacrosse as a freshman and would never have thought that I’d be getting this chance to play lacrosse in college.”
What about this school appeals to you? “McDaniel College is recognized as one of the schools that changes lives. Class sizes are small, and the faculty and peer mentors, and other advisors are there for the students throughout the entire college experience. The area that the school is located in has everything that I am looking for. I feel that the conference that McDaniel competes in will give me the challenge that I want, as well as the opportunity to become a better player.”
Please describe the support you’ve received from IR coaches, the school’s Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann, the administration, etc.: “The support that I have received from the entire coaching staff is more than I could have ever asked for. I would never be where I am without the coaches that have always pushed me to do my best. They have taught me everything that I know about the sport. Todd has been very helpful throughout my entire high school career.”
Please describe the support you’ve received from your parents and family: “I have received love and support throughout my entire athletic and academic careers ever since they started. My family has always pushed me to be the best at everything I do, and they make sure that I never quit on the goals I’ve set for myself. They are very proud of everything that I have accomplished and achieved.”
What are your career goals? “My career goals are still changing, and I am still unsure of what my final career path will be.”
Donovan Roos
Hometown: Frankford
College you are committing to: Tabor College is a private Mennonite school located in Hillsboro, Kan. The Bluejays are members of the NAIA and compete in the Kansas College Athletic Association (KCAA).
What sport are you committing to play in college? Football.
Played specifics: The 6-foot football player excelled at free safety for the Indians.
Name of coach who recruited you: Assistant Coach Jojuan Thompson.
Please describe your contact and relationship with the college’s coach: “Both of us are very excited for me to be on campus and contributing to the football team. … My contact with the coaches has been great.”
What subject will you major in? Undecided.
Please describe the emotions you are feeling about your commitment: “I’m very excited about taking the next step in both my academic and athletic careers. I am very thankful to God and to the people who have helped me get this far.”
What about this school appeals to you? “I feel wanted on the team by the coaches, and I believe that this will be a great opportunity to help me develop and succeed.”
Please describe the support you’ve received from IR coaches, the school’s Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann, the administration, etc.: “I had a great time being coached by Assistant Coach Joey Venezia and bouncing ideas off each other.”
Please describe the support you’ve received from your parents and family: “I’m incredibly thankful for both my family and my teammates. I will never forget the memories made from playing Pop Warner football to today. I never thought it would go by this fast.”
What is your career goal? “Currently, I want to take it year by year. I’m very excited for this new opportunity to showcase my abilities at the next level.”